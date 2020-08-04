Amazon Prime Day sale: Flat 50 per cent discount on Echo Plus, Rs 4,000 off on OnePlus, and other key details to know

Highlights Amazon Prime Day sale is all set to go live on August 6 and it will last till August 7

Amazon Prime Day sale is all set to go live on August 6 and it will last till August 7. The two-day sale is exclusively for Amazon Prime members and it is offered by Amazon every year to attract more users to become Prime members. The sale would provide discounts on a plethora of products including mobiles, laptops, gaming consoles, and more.

The Prime Day sale would go live on 12 midnight on August 6. There will be a lot of flash sales and new launches during the sale. For instance, all the new launches by Xiaomi including the Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9, and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be available for sale at 10 am, 12 noon, 2 pm, and 4 pm respectively on August 6. The Honor 9A on flash sale at 11 am on Aug 6

Talking about the sale, Amit Agarwal, SVP & Country Manager, Amazon India had said, "Prime Day is back again this year offering a unique opportunity for our members, to discover joy with a two-day event (Aug 6,7) filled with best of deals, hundreds of new product launches, blockbuster entertainment, and more, all from the safety of their homes. We are super excited that members can start discovering joy early ahead of Prime Day and earn cashback every time they shop from tens of thousands of small businesses including local stores, karigars, and saheli entrepreneurs while supporting their business in these challenging times."

There are some massive price cuts on some of the popular devices including the OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, and Apple. The Prime Day sale would provide a discount of up to Rs. 4,000 on the some of the devices by OnePlus, there will be a price cut of up to Rs 7,000 on Xiaomi devices and Apple iPhones too will get up to 10,000 off on iPhone 11, iPhone 8 plus. The sale would also provide up to 6 months No cost EMI on Samsung M series smartphones and up to 25,000 off on Flagship Samsung smartphones and additional exchange offers up to 4,000

Apart from the smartphones, there will be discounts on other electrical appliances including Amazon speakers and smartwatches. For instance, there will be a flat 50 percent off on Echo Plus, up to 8000 off on Echo Smart Displays, flat 60% off on Echo Dot + smart color bulb bundle, flat 40 per cent off on Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K and more.