Amazon Prime Day Sale helped over 200 small business sellers become crorepatis

Highlights Amazon Prime Day sale was dedicated to the Small Business Partners to keep their business running, as per Amazon.

The two-day sale gave way to 209 sellers become crorepatis with over 1 million people buying from small businesses in the 14-day lead up to Prime Day.

This years Prime Day witnessed double the memberships as compared to the last two years.

Amazon Prime Day Sale gave way to over two hundred Small and Medium Enterprise users to become crorepatis in the two-day sale. During the 2-day sale on August 6th and 7th, Amazon saw the highest e-commerce sales for 31,000 small and medium enterprises (SMEs). According to details released by Amazon, 209 SME became crorepatis during the sale. Amazon stated that over 1 million Prime members shopped from small businesses in the 14-day lead up to Prime Day. Moreover, more than 4000 SMEs sold goods worth Rs 10 lakh or more.

Amazon also stated that over a thousand Local Shops from over 100 cities made their Prime Day debut and grew twice the size over average day sales.

"This Prime Day was dedicated to our small business (SMB) partners, who have been increasingly looking to Amazon to keep their businesses running. We are humbled that we were able to help as this was our biggest Prime Day ever for small businesses," said Amit Agarwal, SVP and Country Manager, Amazon India.

As per Amazon, Prime members from over 97 per cent pin codes shopped from the sale. Also, this year's Prime Day sale marked twice as many new memberships of Amazon Prime than the last two years.

Personal computing, large appliances, kitchenware, and smartphones were the top-selling categories in terms of value, while apparel and pantry sold the most in terms of the number of units, during the two-day sale.

The sale helped in the growth of artisans and weavers selling unique handmade collections under its Amazon Karigar program for promoting handicrafts as well as for women entrepreneurs from the Saheli program and startups under its Launchpad program.

Over 65 per cent of new Prime members were from outside of the top 10 cities including towns like Kullu in Himachal Pradesh, Leh in Ladakh, Dholpur and Sirohi in Rajasthan, Koraput in Odisha, Mokokchung in Nagaland, Garo hills in Meghalaya, Gadag in Karnataka, Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu and Panna in Madhya Pradesh.

"We are overwhelmed by the response to Prime, with twice as many customers (65% from outside of the top 10 cities) signing up for membership compared to last year, and more members enjoying the benefits of shopping, new product launches, and entertainment during the event than ever before."