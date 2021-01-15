Amazon Republic Day vs Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Deals on smartphones and more

Highlights E-commerce giant Amazon and Flipkart have announced this years first mega sales.

E-commerce giant Amazon and Flipkart have announced this year's first mega sales. The Amazon and Flipkart sale would go live on January 20 would end on January 23. The prime members can access the deals a day early on January 19. Now coming the Flipkart Big Savings Day sale would also commence on January 20 but last till January 24. The e-commerce platforms will offer discounts on smartphones, tablets, TVs, and other electronics.

As far as the bank offers are concerned, buyers can avail 10 per cent instant discount with SBI Credit cards and Credit EMI, No-cost EMI using Bajaj Finserv EMI card, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card, Amazon Pay Later and select Debit and Credit Cards. Buyers on Flipkart can also avail a 10 per cent additional discount on HDFC cards and EMI transactions.

So here are some of the deals we have handpicked from Flipkart and Amazon, that you should not miss

Flipkart Big Saving Days

 The newly launched Moto G 5G will be available for Rs 18,999 during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. The smartphone was launched for Rs 20,999. The Moto G was touted as the most affordable 5G smartphone in India and the first phone to bring Snapdragon 750G to India.

 The Samsung Galaxy F41 will be available for Rs 13,999. The discount also includes Rs 1000 off on pre-payment. The smartphone comes with a massive 6000mAh battery, it is powered by Exynos 9611 processor and Super AMOLED display. It features a triple-camera setup on the rear which comprises of 64MP, 8MP and 5MP camera sensors.

 Apart from this, Samsung Note 10+ will be available for Rs 49,999, Motorola One Fusion is available for Rs 15,999, Samsung S20+is available for Rs 44,999 during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale.

Amazon Republic Day sale

Amazon will provide discounts on brands including OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, LG, Bosch, HP, Lenovo, JBL, and boAt Sony, Amazfit, Canon, Fujifilm, and more.

Amazon has not revealed the exact deals on the products as of now. But a statement from the company has revealed that the e-commerce platform would offer up to 40 percent off on mobiles and accessories, up to 60 per cent off on electronics, up to 50 per cent off on large appliances and TV, and up to 40 per cent off on Amazon Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle devices.

Some of the popular devices include the iPhone 12 mini, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Redmi Note 9 Pro, OnePlus 8 Pro 5G, Oppo A31 among others.