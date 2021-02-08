Amazon reveals plans to make its Arlington headquarters look like a spiral vertical forest

Highlights Amazon has revealed its plans for the second phase of its headquarters under construction in Arlington, Virginia called The Helix.

Amazon says that The Helix will feature two walkable paths of landscaped terrain that will spiral up the outside of the building.

Amazon claims that the company's building will run on 100 per cent renewable energy and will align with Amazons Climate Pledge to be net-zero carbon by 2040.

Amazon has revealed its plans for the second phase of its headquarters under construction in Arlington, Virginia called The Helix. The double helix is being designed by architecture firm NBBJ and is under construction. While Amazon says that the company aims to make the headquarters look like a spiraling vertical forest, and it does in the designs shared by the company, it is hard to miss the fact that the building resembles the popular poop emoji.

"The natural beauty of a double helix can be seen throughout our world, from the geometry of our own DNA to the elemental form of galaxies, weather patterns, pinecones, and seashells. The Helix at our Arlington headquarters will offer a variety of alternative work environments for Amazon employees amidst lush gardens and flourishing trees native to the region," Amazon announced.

The company further noted that the double helix will feature two walkable paths of landscaped terrain that will spiral up the outside of the building. Amazon has also planned an artist-in-residence program to be hosted within The Helix. "Local artists, in collaboration with our employees, will be inspired by the nature within the building as they create their pieces," Amazon noted.

Amazon said that it plans to create 25,000 jobs and invest $2.5 billion in Arlington over the next decade. Amazon noted that Arlington headquarters currently has 1600 employees and 600 open jobs. Amazon claims that the company's building will run on 100 per cent renewable energy and will align with Amazon's Climate Pledge to be net-zero carbon by 2040. Our new buildings are designed to be LEED Platinum, the highest certification for a sustainable development issued by the US Green Building Council. "We hope that the blend of architectural and ecological elements at PenPlacethe name of the sitewill inspire those who work here and serve as an inviting place for neighbors to gather, relax, dine, and shop," Amazon noted.

The company also announced that the headquarters will have an amphitheater and a forest grove that will accommodate outdoor concerts, farmers' markets, and movies in the park. Aside from The Helix, The Virginia headquarters will also have other sustainable buildings and office spaces distributed across three 22-storeyed buildings that Amazon says will be distributed across 2.8 million square feet.

"We've designed a workspace for our employees that will prioritize areas for collaboration, natural light, and constant interaction with nature. The design promotes well-being and physical exercise, agency (the ability for employees to choose when, how, and where to work), and a strong connection with the local community," Amazon noted.



