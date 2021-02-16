Amazon will start manufacturing Fire TV Stick devices in India

Highlights Amazon will soon start manufacturing Fire TV Stick in India.

The Fire TV Sticks manufactured at Cloud Network Technology, a subsidiary of Foxconn in Chennai later this year.

Amazon Fire TV stick is one of the best-selling devices.

Amazon will soon start manufacturing Fire TV Stick in India. As per the report, the Amazon streaming devices will be manufactured at Cloud Network Technology, a subsidiary of Foxconn in Chennai later this year. Amazon had launched an updated version of the Fire TV stick along with the Fire TV stick lite. The Fire Stick comes with a lot of enhanced features including full- HD streaming, HDR support and Dolby Atmos, and more. The device starts at Rs 2999 in India.

Announcing the news on Twitter, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad wrote on Twitter, "Delighted to share that soon Amazon will commence manufacturing of electronics products like FireTV stick in India." Amazon will start producing the devices in India via its manufacturing partner Foxconn Technology Group and the production is expected to start later this year.

"Amazon will commence its manufacturing efforts with contract manufacturer Cloud Network Technology, a subsidiary of Foxconn in Chennai and start production later this year. The device manufacturing program will be able to produce hundreds of thousands of Fire TV Stick devices every year, catering to the demands of customers in India. Amazon will continuously evaluate scaling capacity to additional marketplaces/cities depending on the domestic demand," the company said in a blog.

Amazon Fire TV stick is one of the best-selling devices. It is powered by a 1.7 GHz quad-core processor that enables faster streaming in 1080p at 60fps with HDR compatibility. The TV Stick also comes with support for Dolby Atmos for immersive sound with compatible content and speakers, and an Alexa Voice Remote.

Talking about Amazon's decision to produce Fire Stick in India,Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology and Law & Justice, Government of India said "India is an attractive investment destination and is poised to become a major player in the global supply chain in the electronics and IT products industry. Our Government's decision to launch a Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme has received a tremendous response globally. We welcome Amazon's decision to set up a manufacturing line in Chennai, as it will enhance domestic production capacities, and create jobs as well. This will further our mission of creating an Atmanirbhar Bharat which is digitally empowered."

Amit Agarwal, Global SVP and Country Leader for Amazon India has said, "Amazon is committed to partner with the Indian government to advance the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. We have pledged to invest the US $1 billion to digitize 10 million small and medium businesses, help Indian businesses sell worldwide thereby enabling US $10B in cumulative exports, and create additional 1MM jobs by 2025. Today, we are delighted to announce Amazon's first manufacturing line in India to produce hundreds of thousands of Fire TV Stick devices every year catering to the demands of the Indian customers. This further reiterates our commitment to the Government of India's 'Make in India' initiative."