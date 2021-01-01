AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition launched in India, price starts at Rs 29,999

Highlights AmazonBasics has launched its first-ever television in India.

AmazonBasics televisions have been launched in two different sizes including 50-inch and 55-inch.

The AmazonBasics TVs are already available on Amazon for purchase.

AmazonBasics has launched its first-ever television in India. AmazonBasics has launched several products in the past including gadgets, appliances and fashion apparel. Now, AmazonBasics has launched its first-ever TV in India in two different sizes such as the 55-inch and 50-inch screens with 4K resolution.

The AmazonBasics TVs are already available on Amazon for purchase. Here are some of the key specifications of the smart TV and its price.

AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition: Price and availability

AmazonBasics televisions have been launched in two different sizes including 50-inch and 55-inch. The 50-inch TV is priced at Rs 29,999 whereas the 55-inch Smart TV can be purchased at Rs. 34,999. Both the TVs can be purchased from the Amazon India website.

AmazonBasics Fire TV Edition: Specifications and features

The Amazon TVs are launched in different sizes but both come with Ultra-HD (3840x2160-pixel) LED screens. They come with Dolby Vision support and HDR support. The display also features a refresh rate of 60hz and wide viewing angles of 178 degrees. The TVs house 20W speakers that come with support for Dolby Atmos.

"AmazonBasics 50 inch 4K Ultra HD Fire TV uses the power of cutting edge technology to bring you a seamless and immersive TV viewing experience. The Ultra Bright Screen is Powered by Amlogic 9th generation imaging engine for unmatched picture quality and enhanced with Dolby Vision to create stark contrasts and defined highlights. Images come alive with HDR10 that features enhanced color spacing and infinite detail even in the brightest visuals with HLG. Dolby Atmos amplifies the sound to further add to your viewing experience," the description read.

When it comes to the processor, the TVs are powered by a 1.9GHz quad-core Amlogic 9th Generation Imaging Engine. For connectivity, it has three HDMI 2.0 ports to connect the set-top box, Blu Ray players, gaming consoles one USB 3.0 and one USB 2.0 ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices. It also has one IR Port to control connected devices like Soundbars, Receivers and Set-top boxes.

As far as the features are concerned, the Smart TV is based on Fire TV OS. It comes with built-in Alexa and Alexa voice controls, DTH Set-Top Box Integration to switch between DTH TV Channels and OTT apps from the home screen. It supports popular streaming apps including Prime Video, Netflix, Disney + Hotstar, YouTube and 5000+ apps from Fire OS Store. The TV comes with a comprehensive warranty of one year and an additional one-year warranty on the panel.