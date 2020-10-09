AMD announces Ryzen 5000 processors, claims they beat Intel Core CPUs on every count

Highlights AMD has launched new Ryzen 5000 series chips.

The new AMD Ryzen 5000 series will go on sale from November 5.

The Ryzen 5000 CPUs promise suprior performance to Intel's Core CPUs.

Chip maker AMD has announced its much-awaited Ryzen 5000 series processors for desktops. The first chips to use the next-gen Zen 3 architecture from the company, the new 5000 series chips promise massive performance gains over their predecessors. Under the series, the company has launched multiple CPUs, one of which is the 5900X processor, which according to AMD is the "world's best gaming CPU".

"Offering up to 16 cores, 32 threads and 72 MB of cache in the top-of-the-line AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors dominate in heavily threaded workloads and power efficiency, while the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X processor offers up to a 26% generational uplift in gaming performance."

AMD has announced that the new processors will be available at a starting price of $299 for the entry-level Ryzen 5 5600X model on November 5.

The new Ryzen 5000 series CPUs are claimed to feature a "19% IPC increase over the prior generation in PC workloads". This according to the company helps the "Zen 3" architecture push gaming and content creation performance a notch higher.

As for the processors, the top of the line 16 core, 32 thread AMD Ryzen 9 5950X offers "the highest single-thread performance of any desktop gaming processor" and also the "best multi-core performance of any desktop gaming processor and any desktop processor in a mainstream CPU socket.

The more affordable Ryzen 9 5900X comes with 12 cores and 24 threads. It promises to improve average gaming performance on 1080p titles by up to 7 per cent. However, AMD claims that some titles will see greater gains, with the average improvement in FPS coming to 26 per cent while playing them in 1080p.

The Ryzen 5000 series of chips will go directly against Intel's existing 10th-Gen Comet Lake CPUs and the upcoming 11th-Gen Rocket Lake chips. The latter has already been teased to support features such as PCIe 4.0 and also bring far more superior performance because of an improved architecture that will form the basis of the new Intel CPUs.