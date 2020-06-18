AMD launches Ryzen 3000XT desktop processors starting at $249

Highlights AMD has launched the Ryzen 3000XT series of desktop CPUs.

It has marginally advanced versions of Ryzen 3000X series with some boost frequencies.

The Ryzen 3000XT series of PC CPUs start at $249 and will be available in July.

AMD has refreshed its Ryzen 3000 series of desktop processors with their higher-clocked versions. The latest desktop CPUs from AMD are called Ryzen 3000XT and they are based on the 7-nanometre Zen 2 architecture. The company has said the Ryzen 3000XT series are designed to maximise performance "under any workload" with higher boost frequencies. The Ryzen 3000XT series are expected to be available starting July 7 in global markets.

Features

The Ryzen 3000XT series includes three desktop processors, the AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT, the AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT, and the AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT, which are the higher clocked versions of the Ryzen 3900X, Ryzen 3800X, and Ryzen 3600X, respectively. The boost frequencies on the Ryzen 3600XT and Ryzen 3900XT are 100Hz while the Ryzen 3800XT gets a boost frequency of 200Hz. The base frequencies, however, remain the same on all three models. AMD says there is an up to 4 per cent increase in the single-threaded performance on the Ryzen 3900XT processors over the Ryzen 3900X while the power efficiency is up to 40 per cent more than the competition.

Since the latest-generation processors from AMD are focused on delivering heavy-duty performance, the company has included a Wraith Spire cooler on the Ryzen 3600XT retail box while the Ryzen 3900XT, Ryzen 3800XT, and Ryzen 3600XT have the ability to allow "enthusiasts" to use aftermarket cooling solutions. AMD has recommended using 280mm AIO coolers so that the processors perform their best. The previous-generation Ryzen 3000X processors were bundled with the company's cooling solution. AMD's logic here seems impractical since there is no increase in the TDP of the Ryzen 3000XT processors over their predecessors.

Pricing

AMD is launching the Ryzen 3000XT processors at the same price as that of the Ryzen 3000X models. The Ryzen 3600XT costs $249, the Ryzen 3800XT is priced at $399, and finally, the Ryzen 3900XT costs $499. All of them will be available from top retailers and etailers in July, as we mentioned earlier.

Besides, AMD has also launched that it will soon launch the A520 chipset, which will bring better performance over the A320 chipsets, however, within the entry-level in the Ryzen series. The AMD A520 chipset will be supported by the Ryzen 3000 series and higher and will be available in August from ASRock, Asus, Biostar, Colorful, Gigabyte, and MSI among others.