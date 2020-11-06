AMD Ryzen 5000 series desktop CPUs go on sale in India, price starts at Rs 22,990

Highlights AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs have been launched in India.

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X is claimed to be a powerful gaming CPU.

The new Ryzen 5000 CPUs start at Rs 22,990.

Last month, AMD announced its much-awaited Ryzen 5000 series processors, for desktops. Announced as the first chips to use next-gen Zen 3 architecture from the company, the 5000 series processors promise massive performance gains over their predecessors.

And now, the company has finally brought the chips to India, by putting them up for purchase in the country. The company has announced four new processors, with one of them, the 5950X processor, described as the "world's best gaming CPU".

AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs: Price in India

The company had at the time of the launch announced the pricing of the chips in dollars. However, now it has announced the India pricing for the chips which starts at Rs 22,990 for the Ryzen 5 5600X, Rs 34,490 for the Ryzen 7 5800X, Rs 41,990 for the Ryzen 9 5900X, and Rs 60,990 for the Ryzen 9 5950X. However, these are not the final prices of the CPUs, with an additional 18 per cent GST also levied on them at the time of purchase.

AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs: Specifications and performance

Offering up to 16 cores, 32 threads and 72 MB of cache, the top-of-the-line AMD Ryzen 9 5950X promises the most powerful performance of the new chips. It offers "the highest single-thread performance of any desktop gaming processor" and also the "best multi-core performance of any desktop gaming processor and any desktop processor in a mainstream CPU socket." This AMD Ryzen 5000 series processor dominates in heavily threaded workloads and power efficiency.

Similarly, the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X processor offers up to a 26 per cent generational uplift in gaming performance over its predecessor. This CPU with 12 cores and 24 threads promises to improve average gaming performance on 1080p titles by up to 7 per cent. However, AMD claims that some titles will see greater gains, with the average improvement in FPS coming to 26 per cent while playing them in 1080p.

AMD has announced that these Ryzen CPUs currently support X570 and B550 motherboards. However, support for X470 and B450 motherboards will be added soon.

The Ryzen 5000 series of chips will go directly against Intel's existing 10th-Gen Comet Lake CPUs and the upcoming 11th-Gen Rocket Lake chips. The latter has already been teased to support features such as PCIe 4.0 and also bring far more superior performance because of an improved architecture that will form the basis of the new Intel CPUs.