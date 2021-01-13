AMD unveils Ryzen 5000 series mobile chipsets to make gaming laptops better than ever

Highlights AMD has announced the new Ryzen 5000 mobile chipsets at CES 2021.

The flagship Ryzen 9 5980HS is said to have a boosted frequency of 4.8GHz.

AMD is expecting the first Ryzen 5000 series-powered laptop to arrive in February.

AMD is making a big leap in the world of processors with the new Ryzen 5000 mobile series. The new range brings significant upgrades over the last-generation Ryzen 4000 series, which the AMD CEO Lisa Su says are the most powerful PC processors ever built. All of the new chipsets, except for a few ones, are based on the 7nm Zen 3 cores that AMD announced last year. The new chipsets from the Intel rival will bump up the performance of gaming laptops dramatically, thanks to the TDP (Thermal Design Power) of over 45W in the flagship chip model.

The new Ryzen 5000 series from AMD is classified into two categories -- U-series and H-series. The first category is for ultraportable notebooks and the second one is targeted at the laptops for gaming and content creation. Although most of the processors are based on the Zen 3 microarchitecture, three of the U-series leverage the prowess of the older Zen 2 architecture. I am not sure why that is the case but it is going to be a disappointment for many. Each category has four chipsets: Ryzen 3, Ryzen 5, Ryzen 7, and Ryzen 9.

The top-of-the-line chipset in the H-series is the Ryzen 9 5980HS with eight cores, 16 threads, a base frequency of 3.0GHz and a boosted frequency of 4.8GHz. AMD says this chipset is "the fastest mobile processor you can get. It is monumentally better in terms of performance over the last-generation Ryzen 9 4900HS, which is used in the Asus Zephyrus G14 launched last year. AMD is making comparisons of the new Ryzen 5980HS with the Intel Core i9-10980HK stating significant jumps in performance. The 5980HS beat the 10980HK by scoring 601 in single-core and 4349 in multi-core tests as opposed to the latter's 514 and 3892 points, respectively, on Cinebench R20 platform.

The H-series has three players that form the most advanced chipsets in the entire Ryzen 5000 mobile chipset series. Following the tradition, AMD has introduced the vanilla H-series and an HS series, but there is a new level called the HX with a TDP of over 45W, which is higher than what the remaining two levels have. These HX series chipsets AMD says are meant for "serious gaming" and will power this year's "best gaming notebooks." That is a tall claim to show off the muscle but the Intel's 11th-generation Tiger Lake H-series chipsets might offer competition.

The other category, U-series, is meant for ultrabooks where the most advanced chipset is the AMD Ryzen 7 5800U with eight cores, 16 thread, and a 1.9GHz clock speed that can be boosted to 4.4GHz. The company is touting this chipset is going to be "the fastest" in the ultrathin notebook category. To back this claim, AMD has provided synthetic comparisons where the Ryzen 7 5800U beat the Intel Core i7-1165G7 on the PCMark 10 platform. This chipset is said to deliver a battery life of 17.5 hours generally and 21 hours of movie playback, which sounds impressive on paper. Normally, the battery life is lower than what is touted, so it remains to be seen how long the battery will last in the real world.

AMD Ryzen 5000 Series mobile processors specifications

Model Cores/Threads Boost/BaseFrequency (GHz) Cache (MB) TDP (Watts) Architecture AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX 8C/16T Up to 4.8 / 3.3 GHz 20 45+ "Zen 3" AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS 8C/16T Up to 4.8 / 3.0 GHz 20 35 "Zen 3" AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX 8C/16T Up to 4.6 / 3.3 GHz 20 45+ "Zen 3" AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS 8C/16T Up to 4.6 / 3.0 GHz 20 35 "Zen 3" AMD Ryzen 7 5800H 8C/16T Up to 4.4 / 3.2 GHz 20 45 "Zen 3" AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS 8C/16T Up to 4.4 / 2.8 GHz 20 35 "Zen 3" AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 6C/12T Up to 4.2 / 3.3 GHz 19 45 "Zen 3" AMD Ryzen 5 5600HS 6C/12T Up to 4.2 / 3.0 GHz 19 35 "Zen 3" AMD Ryzen 7 5800U 8C/16T Up to 4.4 / 1.9 GHz 20 15 "Zen 3" AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 8C/16T Up to 4.3 /1.8 GHz 12 15 "Zen 2" AMD Ryzen 5 5600U 6C/12T Up to 4.2 / 2.3 GHz 19 15 "Zen 3" AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 6C/12T Up to 4.0 / 2.1G Hz 11 15 "Zen 2" AMD Ryzen 3 5300U 4C/8T Up to 3.8 / 2.6 GHz 6 15 "Zen 2"

AMD's Su is expecting over 150 laptops powered by the Ryzen 5000 mobile chipsets, with the first of them hitting the shelves sometime next month. The OEM partnerships have not been announced but expect laptops from Asus, Dell, and Lenovo to have these new chipsets.