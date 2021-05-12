Android 11 now available in beta for Realme X7 5G, C15, and C12 in India

Highlights Realme X7 5G is now eligible for Android 11 Early Access programme.

Entry-level phones, Realme C15 and C12 are also receiving open Android 11 betas.

Realme will soon release the stable versions of Android 11 software for these phones.

Realme has now started seeding Android 11 for at least three more smartphones, including two from the entry-level C-series. Called the Early Access Programme, the Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 beta testing has now begun for the Realme X7 5G, Realme C15, and the Realme C12 smartphones. This means that interested people can enrol their units and get their hands on Android 11 software, however, in the early stages. The beta versions are not stable and, therefore, should not be installed on phones that you use as your daily driver.

The Realme C-series recently got three new phones in India, but the ones that have become eligible, C15 and C12, are from last year. It is actually nice to see Realme paying attention to smartphones across price ranges and not just the premium ones. The Realme C-series is the most affordable one in the company's portfolio right now. The third phone is the Realme X7 5G that arrived in India earlier this year as the first mid-range 5G smartphone from the company. Accompanying it was the Realme X7 Pro, which is already a part of the Android 11 Early Access Programme.

The process to enrol your X7 5G is pretty much the same as what Realme needs you to follow for the rest of the phones. You go to your phone's Software update settings and tap the cogwheel icon. You will see steps to enter the Early Access Programme that you need to follow. However, a position on the programme is guaranteed only if you are among the select ones. Realme has said there will be limited seats for the programme. Also, your phone needs to be on the RMX3092PU_11.A.14 or RMX3092PU_11.A.16 or RMX3092PU_11.A.17 software version to be eligible for the update.

The Realme C12 and C15, however, are past this stage with limited slots for testing. The Android 11 Early Access Programme for them is in open beta, which means anyone can enrol for it. However, you should think twice before doing that because beta builds are not stable and contain several bugs that might ruin your smartphone experience after you install them. It is better to stick with the old Android 10 version until a stable release takes place for the C12 and C15. But in case you are willing to give up that for new features, Realme would like to know your experience, along with bugs and issues that you may face with the new software through a feedback form.

In other news, Realme recently postponed its May 4 event to a later date because of the ongoing pandemic that has brought up the number of positive cases to more than 4 lakh a day while the death toll is over 4,000. Realme was supposed to launch its first MediaTek Dimensity 1200-powered phone, X7 Max 5G, in India, alongside a brand-new 43-inch 4K smart television. Rumours were also rife that Realme would launch more accessories at the event. A new date for the launch of these products is not available right now.