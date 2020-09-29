Android 11 update will come for Nokia devices soon

Highlights HMD Global has tweeted out the Android 11 rollout schedule for Nokia phones.

The Android 11 rollout will begin as early as Q4 this year.

HMD Global has deleted the tweet but the information seems certain.

Nokia smartphones are set to receive the Android 11 update. HMD Global has confirmed the rollout schedule of Android 11 for a slew of Nokia handsets including the latest Nokia 2.4 and Nokia 3.4. Interestingly, the Finnish company first put out the information on Twitter and then deleted it, possibly because of some error there might have been in the info-graphic shared. Anyway, we, at least, have a confirmation that Android 11 is coming to Nokia phones sooner than later.

In its tweet, Nokia Mobile said the Android 11 rollout will begin as early as Q4 2020 with Nokia 2.2, Nokia 5.3, and Nokia 8.1. Then, in the Q1 2021, the Nokia 1.3, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 2.4, Nokia 3.4, and Nokia 2.3 will begin receiving the Android 11 update. And the last phase of the confirmed timeline will kick in the Q2 2021 when Nokia 3.2, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 1 Plus, and Nokia 9 PureView will be eligible for the Android 11 update. There is no information on when the remaining Nokia devices will receive the Android 11 update.

Notably, the Android 11 update will be rolling out to devices that are promised Android updates for over three years since their launch. So devices like Nokia 7 Plus seem out of the club for Android 11 devices. HMD Global is yet to make the announcement official again because it removed its tweet. So let us wait for the next announcement to come. Anyway, it is good news for Nokia fans who go for those devices largely due to the regular Android updates and experience.