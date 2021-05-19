Android 12 is now available for some phones, here is how to get it for compatible OnePlus or Xiaomi phone

Highlights Android 12 public beta is now live.

It is also available to 10 other OEMs apart from Pixel smartphones.

Android 12 brings a completely refreshed design.

Google unveiled the much-awaited public beta during the first keynote at Google IO 2021. The software giant talked about how Android 12 will revamp the whole Android experience. Following this introduction, Google mentioned that the Android 12 Public beta is now available for 10 other smartphone manufacturers, including Pixels. The list includes Asus, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Tecno, TCL, Vivo, Xiaomi and ZTE.

Android 12 brings a plethora of features, but the fresh new Material you design, animations, theming system and widgets are the most exciting one's. With Material You, users can tweak the UI to look exactly as they want, it's completely customizable. In Addition to that, Google has also brought changes to the notification shade and quick settings menu. Not just this, Android 12 has plenty of features to keep users privacy and security in check. It's important to note that not all visual changes will be available in this first beta, but they should roll out over time as we get closer to the final release date.

How to install the Android 12 Beta on compatible devices

We know that several folks would be interested in installing the Android 12 update on their respective smartphones. So here's a list of all the phones eligible for the Android 12 Public beta 1 and how to install it.

Asus Zenfone 8 OnePlus 9 OnePlus 9 Pro Oppo Find X3 Pro TCL 20 Pro 5G Vivo iQOO 7 Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11 Ultra Mi 11I, Mi 11X Pro ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G Realme GT 5G Tecno Pouvoir 4 Sharp (device unknown)

While it's fairly easy to install the Android 12 beta on a Pixel device, it can be quite a task with other smartphones. Each brand has posted a step-by-step guide on how their users can install the brand-new Android 12 public beta on the eligible device. Before installing, the important thing to note is that this beta update may be buggy and can delete the data on your smartphone, so it is advisable that you take a back-up of your phone's data.

The Android 12 beta ROM is available on Google's developer website, you can head over to the respective manufacturer page to find out the ROM. To flash this ROM, you also need to have a Windows PC and phone with an unlocked bootloader.

To flash the downloaded file, follow the instructions below:

Download the flash tool for your respective device and install it on your PC. After this, extract the and install it. Also, you should install ADB and fastboot. Hold power and volume up buttons until the device reboots in the fastboot mode. Next, connect your phone to your PC via micro USB. Extract the Android 12 image file and then use the included scripts to flash your device. Windows: Double click the update_image.bat file, Ubuntu: Execute update_image.sh, MacOS: Execute update_image_for_mac.sh When the flash update finishes, a 'Download Complete' message will appear on the terminal. Hit the Enter key on the keyboard to restart your phone.

The process may differ for certain manufacturers. Hence, we would suggest you head to your respective support page in case you have any issues with the above mentioned.steps.