Android 12 may get a new lock screen with a giant clock

Highlights Google rolled out the developers' preview of the Android 12 a few days ago.

The developers' preview was rolled out for the developers and testers to have a look at what the Android 12 has in store.

Android 12 could reportedly get iOS-like stacked widgets.

Google rolled out the developers' preview of the Android 12 a few days ago. The developers' preview was rolled out for the developers and testers to have a look at what the Android 12 has in store. During the tests, it has been discovered that the Android 12 could come up with a new UI and lock screen. Android 12 could reportedly get iOS-like stacked widgets.

XDA's Mishal Rahman has reported that the Android 12 lock screen could get a widget stack and has an "expanded smart space" feature. He also shared a small video that shows that Google could add widget stacks to the home screen. The video was similar to the Smart Stacks feature that was introduced in iOS 14. The feature lets users stack widgets of the same size.

It has been noticed that the clock on the lock screen is quite large. It uses two separate lines. The hour is placed up while the minute is placed right below the hour. However, the large lock moves to the top whenever there is a new notification. The same clock design can also be seen in the Always-on Display. Notably, Google has not made the new design available for the larger audience there are chances that the new design could be scrapped before the launch of the final update.

Apart from this, a lot of new and smart features were seen in the Android 12 Developers preview. Talking about the changes, Dave Burke, VP of Engineering, Android said in a blog, "With each version, we're working to make the OS smarter, easier to use, and better performing, with privacy and security at the core. In Android 12 we're also working to give you new tools for building great experiences for users. Starting with things like compatible media transcoding, which helps your app to work with the latest video formats if you don't already support them, and easier copy/paste of rich content into your apps, like images and videos. We're also adding privacy protections and optimizing performance to keep your apps responsive."

Android 12 developers preview had arrived with a bunch of interesting features including the Double-tap gesture, App pairs which will let users launch two apps simultaneously, new theming system, one-handed mode, face-based auto-rotate feature, new notification UI, compatible media transcoding, and more. These features were spotted in the Android 12 developers preview. Google may or may not release some of them in the final update.

If you are not a developer or a tester, you should not download the developers' preview to your main device. However, if you have a spare Pixel device, you could go ahead and get the developers' preview.