Apple AirPods 3 launch soon: Specs, features, India price, and everything we know so far

Highlights Apple AirPods 3 may launch in the coming weeks.

It may feature a U1 chip.

It is supposed to feature smaller stems.

Rumours around the launch of Apple's upcoming Airpods have been making rounds for quite some time. We had previously heard that the Apple Airpods would make a way in March or during the Spring Loaded event on April 20, both of which never materialized. That being said, strong assumptions are being made about the arrival of Apple AirPods 3 in the coming weeks. In addition to that, Apple may also release Apple Music HiFi alongside.

We know that the Apple AirPods 3 may feature a similar design to the AirPods Pro, smaller stems, no interchangeable tips or ANC through previous leaks. This is supposedly to cut down on the pricing of this particular device.

Live pictures and renders had given us hints of the upcoming Apple AirPods 3. More recently, EverythingApplePro showcased a clone of the upcoming AirPods. We will discuss the findings from the video and other features in this detailed article. So keep reading this article to find everything we know so far about the Apple AirPods 3.

Apple AirPods 3 specs and features

--Several leaks and reports have hinted that the upcoming Apple AirPods 3 will follow the same design language as the Apple AirPods Pro. A leak from 52audio in February helped us with the first look at the Apple AirPods 3. The leaked pictures suggested that the upcoming TWS will feature a shorter stem, unlike the previous iterations. Further, the leak said that the earbuds would get interchangeable tips more like the Apple AirPods Pro.

--However, the same website later leaked another picture of the Apple AirPods 3 with no tips. This has been confirmed by some other websites, so we may not see tips on the upcoming Apple AirPods.

Photo Credit - EverythingApplePro, Apple AirPods 3 case ( clone) vs AirPods Pro case

--The latest video released by EverythingApplePro gives us a closer look at the Apple AirPods 3. Right off the bat, we can see that case is less comprehensive and tall, as suggested by previous leaks. Moving forward to the design of the clone, it appears to have smaller stems and no tips. Also, the driver housing is a little narrower when compared to AirPods Pro.

--We have also heard that Apple is working on a new wireless chipset that will be included in Apple AirPods 3. This new chip, supposedly called U1, will improve battery life, range and bring a few more additional features.

--Another report from Elec backs the fact that the Apple AirPods 3 will feature a system-in-package (SIP) design that is similar to SIP on Apple AirPods Pro. This will allow the H1 chip and noise-cancelling circuitry to fit in a more compact design. We are currently unsure if the AirPods 3 will feature an H1 or U1 chipset, we will keep you posted if there's any confirmation around the same.

Photo Credit - EverythingApplePro, Apple AirPods 2, Apple AirPods Pro and Apple AirPods 3 clone side by side

--The upcoming AirPods may also miss out on features like Active Noise cancellation and dust and sweat resistance. Like mentioned before, this is probably to reduce the pricing of the upcoming Apple AirPods 3.

--Audio 52 says that the Apple AirPods 3 may borrow the "pressure relief" function of the AirPods Pro that uses small vents on the earbuds to release the pressure that builds in your ear canal while using them.

--There's also a rumour that says Apple may use Bone conduction technology for "Multipath audio stimulation using audio compressors" on future AirPods. Moreover, AirPods 3 may feature similar touch controls as the AirPods Pro rather than the single and double-tap gestures available on current AirPods models. Additionally, we could see Dolby Atmos and spatial audio support on the Apple AirPods 3.

Apple AirPods 3 launch

There have been several leaks around the launch date of the AirPods 3, none of which have turned out to be true. Now we hear that the upcoming AirPods will launch in the coming weeks. There's no word Apple around the same, so that nothing can be taken for sure as of now.

Apple AirPods 3 India price

We do not know about the exact pricing of the Apple AirPods 3. However, a leak claims that the Apple AirPods 3 will be 20% cheaper than the AirPods Pro and will be priced at $199. Whereas another report suggests a price of $150. We predict that Apple may go with the latter mentioned pricing, which converts to Rs 11000 roughly.