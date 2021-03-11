Apple AirPods 3 may not come with silicone tips

Highlights It is no secret that Apple is planning to launch the successor to the AirPods 2.

It is no secret that Apple is planning to launch the successor to the AirPods 2. There have been many conjectures about how the new pair of AirPods are going to look. Many reports have claimed that the upcoming TWS earbuds by Apple would come with active noise cancellation. A new leaked picture of the purported AirPods 3 has surfaced online. The design is similar to the company's most successful AirPods Pro sans the silicon ear tips.

As per a new report by Gizmochina, the AirPods 3 will also feature an open ear design like the AirPods 2 and AirPods. The latest leak shows that the earbuds are similar to the AirPods Pro but there are no silicone tips at the end. As far as the features are concerned, AirPods 3 will feature Spatial audio but it might not come with active noise cancellation as reported earlier.

Earlier, a live image of the AirPods 3 was leaked by 52Audio, which later turned out to be false. Some of the features of the AirPods 3 were also predicted by the tipsters such as the pressure equalizers. The AirPods will come with touch controls similar to what we had seen in the AirPods Pro. Not just one or two taps, the AirPods 3 are likely to support several functions

In terms of battery, the AirPods 3 are likely to come with a battery life of 5-days on a single charge. However, a Bloomberg report had earlier claimed that the third generation AirPods pro will have improved battery life.

It is being reported that Apple will host a big event on March 23 where it could announce the new AirPods 3, AirPods Pro, AirTags and an iPad Pro update. Apple had hosted its spring event last year as well where the Cupertino-giant launched many new services including News+, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and more.

Apple tipster has speculated that Apple would launch a bunch of new products in March. "Updated info from a reliable source, Products that are ready: AirTags, iPad Pro, AirPods, Apple TV. Take that however you'd like..."