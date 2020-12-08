Apple AirPods Max launched in India, offers premium sound and takes on Bose and others

Highlights The Apple AirPods Max is the companys first full-size pair of headphones.

The AirPods Max offers features like high-fidelity audio, spatial sound and adaptive EQ.

The AirPods Max will sell in India at a price of Rs 59,900.

It is nearly the end of 2020 but Apple is not yet done launching new things. The latest in line is the AirPods Max, which is the company's first over-the-ear headphones. Rumours of such a pair of headphones have floated quite persistently in the last few months, and as rumours hinted, the AirPods Max is a premium, top-end audio product from Apple. The company says that it comes with features like high-fidelity audio, spatial sound and adaptive EQ, all enabled by custom hardware. Consequently, it is also a pair of headphones priced as such, with the India price of the AirPods Max coming in at Rs 59,900.

The AirPods Max will be available for purchase at the Apple store in 26 countries, including India, from December 15. It comes in five colours: space grey, silver, sky blue, green, and pink.

"AirPods are the most popular headphones in the world, beloved for their effortless setup, incredible sound quality, and iconic design. With AirPods Max, we are bringing that magical AirPods experience to a stunning over-ear design with high-fidelity audio," said Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

In a way, with the AirPods Max Apple is extending its vision of the top-end headphone for Apple users from the AirPods Pro to a full-size product. It also means that the company is now taking on the likes of Bose, Sennheiser and Audeze, which dominate the market for high-end headphones.

The relatively large size of the AirPods Max, compared to AirPods Pro, means that Apple is emphasising greater sound quality with the Max. Apple says that the Max comes with 40mm drivers and a special H1 custom audio processor with 10-audio cores that takes care of computational sound. What this means in simple words is that the AirPods Max not only offers features like noise cancellation, but also does so in a custom manner where audio adjustments are made in real-time.

The headphones use a steel frame, and meshed headband, which according to Apple, will ensure an appropriate fit for all users.

Features like spatial sound, ability to pair with Apple devices effortlessly, and transparency mode that we first saw on AirPods, are also supported in the AirPods Max.

One unique aspect of the AirPods Max is the crown-shaped button, similar to the one in the Apple Watch, which will let users control the volume as well as access features like accessing a soundtrack and receiving calls.

Apple says that the AirPods Max feature battery life with up to 20 hours of high-fidelity audio, talk time, or movie playback with Active Noise Cancellation and spatial audio enabled.