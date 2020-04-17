Apple AirPower wireless charging mat reportedly back in development

Highlights Apple AirPower is back in the development, as per a report.

There is a C68 model name to the prototype being developed.

It could support charging on iPhone and Apple Watch models.

Apple has prematurely cancelled the development on its much-anticipated wireless charging pad dubbed AirPower last year. The reason cited behind the move was the complications the Apple engineers were facing in making the charging pad compatible with the iPhone devices. A year later, Apple is seemingly taking up the halted plans again and resuming the development of the AirPower. A fresh claim has said that Apple engineers are receiving prototypes of what is codenamed C68 and have been asked to work on a software that could "dynamically manage heat" for a "future product."

The information comes straight from Jon Prosser, who is renowned for his Apple-related leaks. According to Prosser, Apple engineers have begun working on a software communication between various devices for an upcoming product that could be powered by Apple A11 processor. He has further explained in a series of tweets that the Apple Watch uses a proprietary charging method that has been tweaked to take in more energy. Some previous prototypes of AirPower could not handle the heat efficiently, owing to the huge flow of energy, and would eventually catch fire. This could be why Apple axed the plans for developing the AirPower.

With the rejuvenated energy to resume the development, Apple is hoping to circumvent the issue by employing the use of A11 chip, which has the ability to "route power to specific coil regions". The new prototype of AirPower can also dynamically alter the flow of power, depending on the temperature level. As soon as the temperature drops, the power flow is resumed by the prototype, suggests Prosser. "This technology is kind of incredible," said Prosser in a tweet. The C68 prototype does not have a commercial name yet, but it could possibly take the previous name up -- AirPower.

Prosser also said that AirPower's current prototype has fewer coils with less overlap, making the dissipation of heat easier. There could be a Lightning cable on the right side of the device for the power source. But Prosser believes there could be some variations to where the power source be placed on the AirPower. The AirPower is likely to support charging on the eligible iPhone models, Apple Watch models, and future products from Apple. There is no telling to when AirPower will be finalised or if Apple will materialise these early concepts into a product. But, according to Prosser, Apple AirPower could be launched sometime in the fourth quarter of this year or early next year (Q1 2021).