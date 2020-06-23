Apple announces App Clips at WWDC 2020: All you need to know

Highlights Apples Worldwide Developers Conference 2020 took place in California in an online event on Monday.

Apple announced the iOS 14 along with a host of new features

App Clip is a fast and easy way to discover and allow users to get a part of an app the moment they need it.

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference 2020 took place in California in an online event on Monday. The company announced the iOS 14 along with a host of new features such as a redesigned Siri, brand new home screen widget, updated Maps, and a revamped iMessage. Along with all the features, Apple also announced the App Clips.

As per Apple, an App Clip is a fast and easy way to discover and allow users to get a part of an app the moment they need it. In simple words, App Clips can let you access an app without really downloading it on your phone. "App clips are a great way for users to quickly access and experience what your app has to offer. An app clip is a small part of your app that's discoverable at the moment it's needed. App clips are fast and lightweight so a user can open them quickly. Whether they're ordering take-out from a restaurant, renting a scooter, or setting up a new connected appliance for the first time, users will be able to start and finish an experience from your app in seconds. And when they're done, you can offer the opportunity to download your full app," Apple said in a statement.

The company says that the key part of App Clips is how you discover and there are many ways to discover and App Clip. Users can discover an app clip using App Clip codes, NFC Tags, QR codes, Safari App Banner, and Maps among others.

The most convenient way to discover an app clip is by using an App Clip Code. "It's visually beautiful and distinct, so when someone sees one, they'll know there's an app clip waiting for them. Each app clip code encodes a URL and incorporates an NFC tag, so the code can be tapped on or scanned by the camera. Tools for creating these new codes will be available later this year," the description by Apple read. Users can also share an app clip on iMessage and the recipient can access the clip directly from Messages.

Talking about the new set of features that iOS 14 brings along, Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of Software Engineering said, "iOS 14 transforms the most iconic elements of the iPhone experience, starting with the biggest update we've ever made to the Home Screen. With beautifully redesigned widgets on the Home Screen, the App Library that automatically organizes all of your apps, and App Clips that are fast and easy to discover, iPhone becomes even more powerful and easier to use."