Apple announces free virtual workshops for Indian users on photography and music

Highlights Apple is holding free virtual sessions for people interested in music, photography and art.

Many of these sessions are aimed at beginners learning photography using an iPhone.

Apple is also hosting sessions for beginners learning the garage band app.

Apple has announced a series of free virtual sessions from October 17 to November 29 in the light of the launch of the Apple Store online in India. The event will be ideal for budding photographers, musicians and artists as leading local photographers and acclaimed musicians will speak about their stories and the inspiration behind their projects. These experts will share tips and tricks with users who register for the Apple events.

The free virtual sessions will start from October 22 mainly focussed on photography with photographers like Siddhartha Joshi and Avani Rai on October 22 and October 27 respectively from 7 to 8 PM. The photography sessions are called Photo Lab.

Joshi will show portrait projects that he has taken across the subcontinent, capturing India's uniquely diverse population professional photo tips, and teach how he uses iPhone, DSLR and mirrorless cameras. Rai will share some of her favourite images and reveal how she selects the right instant to shoot a scene. Rai's images have been featured in outlets such as Vogue and GQ, and her documentary focusing on her photographer father has toured festivals worldwide.

On October 29, Anurag Banerjee will host an event on non-fiction photography speaking about how great non-fiction photography combines universal narratives with individual experience. On November 3, Prarthna Singh will take a session on Portrait photography. She has been commissioned by The New York Times and the FT, and clients including Nike and Uniqlo.

Apple has three sessions teaching photography on iPhones on October 28, November 1 and November 2.

"You'll explore the latest camera features to compose a great shot, experiment with focus and exposure, and use advanced lighting settings to capture some dramatic moments. Have your iPhone ready for this virtual session," Apple notes.

On November 5, Hashim Badani will give a session on photographic narrative and will share how he plans his projects, balancing deep research with creative improvisation and shaping them into storylines.



On November 4,8 and 10, Apple is hosting sessions for beginners learning the garage band app. The sessions, recommended for beginners will show to start a song in GarageBand using Live Loops in a 60-minute session. To take part, users will need an iPhone or iPad with the GarageBand app downloaded which is available free from the App Store.



To join, you will need a computer, laptop, mobile or tablet device; a stable internet connection; and the free Cisco Webex Meetings app. If you're under 18, your parent or legal guardian can register for you.



