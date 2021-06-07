Apple announces iOS 15 with new Messages, Photos, and Notifications features

Apple has begun its WorldWide Developers Conference for this year with a focus on the new version of its operating system for iPhones. iOS 15 now boasts of a number of new features across its apps and services.

As presented by Apple VP Craig Federighi, the iOS 15 carries upgrades to FaceTime, Focus, Messages, Photos and more. Here is how these updates promise to elevate the user experience for iPhones.

FaceTime

Apple has set out to make FaceTime calls seem more natural to its users. For this, the company announced the Spatial Audio feature for FaceTime. The feature will make sure that the sound from FaceTime calls is spread out to mimic where the speaker is with respect to the mic, giving a surround sound experience to the listener.

In addition, FaceTime now comes with Voice Isolation. The feature will help give out clear voice from a person in a video call. It will do so by reducing noise from the background and isolating the speaker's voice, much like what is observed on voice calls.

In case users would like to include all voices and noise, they can switch to Wide Spectrum and every sound picked by the mic will be conveyed to the listener as it is.

For the app, there is also a new Grid View that will show every attendee in a large size tile format to keep track of who is saying what. Apple has also introduced Portrait Mode on FaceTime to make attendees stand out from their background in a video call.

FaceTime will now also allow users to share links, much like links for Zoom meetings. Apple says that these links will work on any platform.

A big update for FaceTime is the new SharePlay that will allow shared experiences on a FaceTime call. Users can now listen to music, watch movies and videos, or share their screen on FaceTime with their friends. The apps will be opened within FaceTime, while the FaceTime controls will appear in a tab-like format on the top. Apple says that it is working with Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, nBA and other content providers for increasing support to this feature.

Messages

Messages will now show multiple photos shared in a chat in a new collage design. In addition, Apple has introduced Shared Stacks to it, which will bring over content shared with the user from Messages, to their News app and Photos app for display.

This means Shared Stacks will show shared articles in the News section, Safari, Apple News and other platforms.

Focus

Apple has enhanced the operations of Focus to give a more personalised experience to the user as per their schedule. For instance, a new Notification Summary will use on device intelligence depending on user patterns to summarise notifications that can be delivered collectively at a set time.

This is coupled with new statuses for Focus, meaning you can choose to see notifications from certain apps at a specific time of the day, making your phone functions more specific to routines like workouts, office or your personal time. These changes will take effect across the home screen, notification preferences, across devices.

In addition, Do Not Disturb will now let others know your status through the Messages app. It will even let them bypass the DND and ping you in case of an important interaction.

Photos

iOS 15 introduces Live Text to Photos, that will now let users pick out text seen in images, which can further be copied and used as text in other apps. Photos will now also appear in Spotlight search, even letting users search for text within these images.

Photos Memories has also been upgraded to create on-tap videos using music from Apple Music. While vieweing, users can tap and hold these memories for pausing photos, while the music continues to play. Music can also be selected personally by the users.