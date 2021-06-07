Business Today
Loading...

Apple announces iOS 15 with new Messages, Photos, and Notifications features

Apple has upgraded several iOS apps in its newly introduced iOS 15 version, promising a user experience like never before.

twitter-logoSarthak Dogra | June 7, 2021 | Updated 23:28 IST

Highlights

  • FaceTime gets Spatial Audio, Voice Isolation and other features for a more natural call experience.
  • Messages gets Shared Stacks for displaying shared content across apps.
  • iOS 15 brings new Live Text to Photos to pick text within images.

  • Print
  • COMMENT
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close