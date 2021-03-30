Apple announces virtual WWDC 2021, starts June 7

Highlights WWDC 2021 will be an online only event this year by Apple

Expect updates on iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, macOS 12 and tvOS 15.

The company has also started accepting submission on Swift Student Challenge.

Apple has announced the dates for this year's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). The annual developer's event by the world's biggest technology major will be held on June 7 through 11, in an all-online format.

The company announced the dates in a recent blog, promising "unique insight" into the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS as well as tvOS during the event. The WWDC event will provide developers a chance to learn about the new technologies, tools, and frameworks they need to take into account while developing applications for the Apple ecosystem.

In addition to the WWDC, Apple has announced that the Swift Student Challenge is now accepting submissions. The annual event aims to provide an opportunity to young developers to demonstrate their coding skills by creating a Swift playground.

"We are working to make WWDC21 our biggest and best yet, and are excited to offer Apple developers new tools to support them as they create apps that change the way we live, work, and play," said Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations and Enterprise and Education Marketing.