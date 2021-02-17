Apple co-founder Steve Jobs' job application goes up for auction

Highlights Job application by Steve Jobs in 1973 has been put up for auction.

A job application written by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs in 1973 has been put up for auction. The application is a single-page hand-written letter by Jobs. However, there is no mention of the role for which he was applying nor does the letter mention the name of the company for which he was applying.

The letter will be up for auction for almost a month. It will start on February 24 and would last till March 24. The letter is up for auction on the auction website Charterfields. There is also a short description provided about the letter and a link to online bidding provided there.

Here is what the description says:-

A single page signed job application from 1973 is being offered for sale by auction.In the questionnaire Steve Jobs highlights his experience with "computers and calculators" and special abilities in "electronic tech or design engineer digital".

The questionnaire is believed to have been completed around the time he dropped out of Reed College in Portland, Oregon.A year later he joined Atari as a technician where he worked with Steve Wozniak before they founded Apple in 1976.

The application is in very good condition with some overall creasing, light staining, and old clear tape to the top edge. It is accompanied by letters and certificates of authenticity. Previously it was sold at auction in 2018 for over $175,000.

Although the letter written in 1973 does not state the name of the company Jobs was applying for, he joined a company called Atari Inc as a Technician. Atari co-founder had described jobs as "difficult but valuable", pointing out that "he was very often the smartest guy in the room, and he would let people know that." This was also the place where he met Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple.

In 1976, Jobs along with Wozniak founded Apple. "Basically Steve Wozniak and I invented the Apple because we wanted a personal computer. Not only couldn't we afford the computers that were on the market, but those computers were also impractical for us to use. We needed a Volkswagen. The Volkswagen isn't as fast or comfortable as other ways of traveling, but the VW owners can go where they want when they want and with whom they want. The VW owners have personal control of their car," Jobs was once quoted as saying.