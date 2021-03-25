Apple co-founder Steve Jobs' job application sold for GBP 162,000

Highlights Steve Jobss job application letter which was filed in 1973 has been bought for GBP 162,000

(roughly Rs 1.06 crores) at an auction. The letter was put up for auction on March 24 on the auction website Charterfeilds. The application is a single-page hand-written letter by Jobs. However, there is no mention of the role for which he was applying nor does the letter mention the name of the company for which he was applying.

It is being reported that the letter is one of the first job applications filed by Apple CEO Steve Jobs. He joined a company called Atari Inc as a Technician so this application was filed a year before he got his first job.

Charterfeilds, the site where the letter was put up for auction described the letter as, "A single page signed job application form 1973 is being offered for sale by auction. In the questionnaire Steve Jobs highlights his experience with "computers and calculators" and special abilities in "electronic tech or design engineer digital".The questionnaire is believed to have been completed around the time he dropped out of Reed College in Portland, Oregon.A year later he joined Atari as a technician where he worked with Steve Wozniak before they founded Apple in 1976.

The application is in very good condition with some overall creasing, light staining, and old clear tape to the top edge. It is accompanied by letters and certificates of authenticity. Previously it was sold at auction in 2018 for over $175,000.



Steve who joined Atari after he dropped out of Reed College was described by his colleague at Atari as "difficult but valuable", pointing out that "he was very often the smartest guy in the room, and he would let people know that." This was also the place where he met Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple.

Apple along with Steve Wozniak founded Apple in 1976, years after he left his job in Atari. Jobs had said in an interview that they founded apple because they wanted a personal computer but could not afford one. "Not only couldn't we afford the computers that were on the market, but those computers were also impractical for us to use. We needed a Volkswagen. The Volkswagen isn't as fast or comfortable as other ways of traveling, but the VW owners can go where they want when they want and with whom they want. The VW owners have personal control of their car," Jobs was once quoted as saying.