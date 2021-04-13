Apple confirms Spring Loaded April 20 event, new iPad Pro expected

Apple has started sending out media invites for yet another virtual event that is likely to see the new iPad Pro launch. The Cupertino-based giant has sent out invites for an April 20 Spring Loaded event which is set to see new iPads.

The press invite sent out by Apple reads, "Spring Loaded", with Apple logo scribbling done in the background. The invite reads, "Please join us for a special Apple Event from Apple Park. Watch it online at apple.com."

The launch event will kick off at 10:30 pm IST on April 20 and will be live-streamed. The company has confirmed that the launch event live streaming will be available on apple.com. Though, similar to older Apple events, we can expect live streaming available on YouTube as well.

Earlier in the day, Siri spilt the beans on the launch date when a user asked about the next Apple launch date.