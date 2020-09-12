Apple could bundle its Music, Arcade, and TV Plus subscriptions into Apple One

Highlights Apple could be looking to launch a subscription bundle called Apple One.

Apple One could see Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple TV Plus, and Apple News Plus subscriptions.

The Apple One subscription bundle could launch at the September 15 event.

Apple seems forward about bundling its services into one. A new instance hints Apple One subscription is real and could be announced at the upcoming September 15 event. Apple One is essentially a bundled subscription for Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple News Plus, and Apple TV Plus to reduce offer more value for less money to subscribers, who drove revenue of $46.3 billion in the fiscal year 2019.

The first instance of Apple working on a subscription bundle emerged back in August along with prices for four tiers. However, we did not know what this bundle is going to be called. A teardown of Apple Music APK file revealed it is going to be called Apple One that will likely be available to subscribers soon. Some additional details have also been spotted in the teardown performed by 9to5Google folks.

For instance, the Apple One subscription will not overlap with existing Apple Music subscription, which means if you opt for Apple One you will not have to pay for Apple Music membership again, provided you are already subscribed to it. The second detail is that Apple One cannot be subscribed on an Android device and will need either an iPhone, an iPad, or a Mac. Apple Music is the only service that is supported on Android but Cupertino wants to avoid paying 30 per cent cut to Google for in-app subscription purchases.

Ironically, Apple itself charges a 30 per cent cut for all purchases that have to be routed through the App Store. This policy is what landed Apple in a soup in the fight with Epic Games over Fortnite. This inertia saw other app developers such as Spotify and Tinder joining in.

The cheapest subscriptions will include Apple Music and Apple TV Plus for $9 and $5, respectively. It is not like the bundles are not already available. Apple bundles Music and TV Plus subscription for $5 in the US and Rs 49 in India for a month. But that is a discounted subscription for students and Apple is looking to standardise this for all subscribers with Apple One.

When Apple saw its revenues from hardware plummeting, it went aggressive about its software offerings. Apple has been bullish about its services, such as Apple Music, for a long time but then it introduced more of them. We have Apple Arcade and Apple TV Plus on top of the Apple Music service, all of which require subscriptions. Honestly, managing several subscriptions is unhandy and Apple wants to solve that with Apple One. Apple has a September 15 event scheduled likely for Apple Watch Series 6 and iPad Air instead of the iPhone 12 but it will not be surprising if Apple One makes its debut.