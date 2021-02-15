Apple Days Sale is on at Flipkart and Amazon, here are top deals on iPhones

Highlights The iPhone 12 mini is up for grabs for the lowest price right now on Amazon.

You can get the iPhone 11 with up to Rs 1,500 discount on Amazon.

The iPhone XR is available to buy only from Flipkart.

If you are looking to buy a new iPhone, now would be a good time to finally get one. That is because some popular iPhone models are up for grabs with huge discounts on both Amazon and Flipkart under their respective sales. Besides these discounts, you also get additional offers on using certain bank cards, only to sweeten the deal further. The iPhone 12 mini is one of the most popular models on both the platforms, which is why it comes with maximum benefits. The iPhone 12 mini was launched in India last year for Rs 69,900, but you can get it for as low as Rs 58,490. And that is too sweet a deal to be missed, isn't it?

Before I get into the deals you have on the iPhone 12 mini and other models that are worth your consideration, a little on why it makes sense to get an iPhone today. For starters, you get the Apple trust with an iPhone. This means your phone is among the leading smartphones being used in the world, with access to mostly new features and apps, if not all. Another thing is timely and regular updates. Apple is famous for maintaining a healthy software rollout cycle and the iPhone has benefited from it. The third thing is privacy, which Apple touts as the best in the industry. And, of course, good cameras, good display, and better exchange values than what most Android devices can offer. If you are convinced, let us dive into deals.

iPhone 12 mini

You can grab an iPhone 12 mini (Review) for the lowest price of Rs 58,490 on Amazon. That is possible because of the HDFC Bank credit card discount. Amazon is selling the iPhone 12 mini for Rs 64,490 but if you make the payment using an HDFC Bank credit card, you directly avail a discount of Rs 6,000, bringing down the cost to just Rs 58,490. This price is for the 64GB storage variant of the iPhone 12 mini and all its colour models, White, Black, Blue, Green, and (PRODUCT)RED.

On Flipkart, the deal is not that great. The iPhone 12 mini is selling for its actual price of Rs 69,900 clubbed with the Rs 6,000 discount on HDFC Bank credit card payments. So after using the card, the iPhone 12 mini can be bought for Rs 63,900 on Flipkart, which I think you should not go for because Amazon is selling it for less.

iPhone 11

The iPhone 11 (Review) is among the most popular iPhone models right now. Call it being value for money, the iPhone 11 is still selling in India and has helped Apple secure good margins in overall sales. Both Flipkart and Amazon are selling the iPhone 11 64GB for Rs 51,999 but you get a better deal on the latter.

Amazon is running a Bank of Baroda card offer where you can get 7.5 per cent back up to Rs 1,500 on the purchase of the iPhone 11. This means there is a direct discount of Rs 1,500 on the iPhone 11 price, bringing it down to Rs 50,499 on Amazon. There is a 5 per cent discount for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards for Prime members and 3 per cent for regular customers. Similarly, Flipkart Axis Bank credit card holders get 5 per cent on the iPhone 11 on the platform. There are no other major discounts on Flipkart.

iPhone XR

The iPhone XR (Review) is also among the most-selling iPhone models of recent times. Only Flipkart is selling the iPhone XR right now. It was not available on Amazon at the time of publishing. The iPhone XR 64GB costs Rs 43,999 on Flipkart without any extra major discounts. Although, you can get 5 per cent off on using the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card discount. The iPhone XR is available only in Blue and Coral colours right now on Flipkart.