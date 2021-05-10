Apple Days sale on Flipkart brings instant discount of up to Rs 6,000 on iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro

Highlights Under the new Flipkart sale, customers can avail of an instant discount of up to Rs 6,000 on the purchase of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini.

Flipkart is offering an instant discount of Rs 5,000 on the purchase of iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Apple Days sale on Flipkart kicked off today (May 10) and will end on May 14.

Apple Days sale is live on Flipkart, and it brings offers for interested customers who were waiting to get their hands on the new iPhone 12 series. The five-day Apple Days sale on Flipkart brings an instant discount offer for the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Customers can avail of an instant discount offer of up to Rs 6,000 on the purchase of new iPhone 12 models.

In recent times, the current offers on the iPhone 12 series are one of the best available at the moment. So, if you were waiting to get your hands on the iPhone 12 models, this might be the best time.

During the Apple Days sale, Flipkart is offering the iPhone 12 at as low as Rs 71,900, down from its original price of Rs 79,900 for the base 64GB storage model. Customers can avail of an instant discount of Rs 6,000 on purchases made through HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions. Notably, the instant discount offer is also available on 128GB and 256GB storage models. It's worth noting that the offer price of Rs 71,900 includes the instant discount value applied when purchase made using HDFC cards.

Similarly, the iPhone 12 mini is available at Rs 61,900, including the instant discount offer, down from its original price of Rs 69,900. The mini variant is also available with an instant discount offer of Rs 6,000 on HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions. Interested customers can avail Rs 6,000 instant discount on the purchase of 128GB and 256GB models as well.

The iPhone 12 Pro, on the other hand, is available at a starting price of Rs 110,900, including the instant discount offer, down from its original price of Rs 119,900 for the 128GB storage model. During Apple Days, customers can avail of an instant discount of Rs 5,000 on purchases made through HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions. Like other models, the instant discount offer from HDFC Bank is available on other storage options, 256GB and 512GB.

Lastly, the top-of-the-line iPhone 12 Pro Max model is available at Rs 120,900 for the 128GB model, including the instant discount offer available during the Apple Days sale, down from its original price of Rs 129,900. The iPhone 12 Pro Max is available with an instant discount of Rs 5,000 on purchases made via HDFC Bank Cards and EMI transactions.

Apple Days sale on Flipkart has also listed other products like iPhone 11 at Rs 48,999, the iPhone XR at Rs 36,999, iPhone SE 128GB model at Rs 33,999, and the iPhone 11 Pro at Rs 74,999.



