Apple delays iOS 14 privacy change that applies to Facebook, business ads until 2021

Highlights Apple has announced that it will delay its privacy change for iOS14 until early 2021.

Apple's privacy change would have impacted Facebook and other business publishers.

The privacy change involves not tracking users in apps that could help business owners in target advertising.

Apple has announced that it will delay the privacy change that lets advertisers track users in apps for target advertising. Apple is reportedly giving advertisers and mobile publishers more time to prepare. Apple iOS 14 devices will not allow companies to collect the identifier for advertisers (IDFA) among other changes without users' consent. This could impact Facebook's business and other businesses that rely majorly on ads. However, Apple has now announced that it will wait until early 2021 to make the necessary changes.



"On iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and tvOS 14, apps will be required to receive user permission to track users across apps or websites owned by other companies, or to access the device's advertising identifier," Apple posted in a developer update noted by Forbes. "We are committed to ensuring users can choose whether or not they allow an app to track them. To give developers time to make necessary changes, apps will be required to obtain permission to track users starting early next year. More information, including an update to the App Store Review Guidelines, will follow this fall."



Among the privacy changes is a new requirement that advertisers who employ an Apple-provided tracking identifier, or other tools that have a similar function, must now show a pop-up notification asking for tracking permission. As per a report by The Information, Apple that developers will still have the option to use the prompt when iOS 14 arrives.



"When enabled, a system prompt will give users the ability to allow or reject that tracking on an app-by-app basis," Apple said in a statement. "We want to give developers the time they need to make the necessary changes, and as a result, the requirement to use this tracking permission will go into effect early next year."





Other iOS 14 privacy features, such as new notifications that will show which apps have recently accessed features such as GPS location or the device's microphone, remain on track, Reuter noted.



Last week, Facebook noted that due to the changes on iOS 14, the Audience Network, which is used by many publishers and developers may not make sense to offer it on iOS 14. "This is not a change we want to make, but unfortunately Apple's updates to iOS 14 have forced this decision," Facebook said in a blog post.



The social giant said that with the new iOS, there could be a potential drop in the revenue by 50 per cent or more and hence it will update the Audience Network to support iOS 14. Facebook also noted that the upcoming changes will hurt many small businesses that thrived during the pandemic because of Facebook's Audience Network.