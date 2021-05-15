Apple employee fired for calling women shit in his book, claims Apple knew about his writings

Highlights Former Apple employee Antonio Garcia Martinez, who was fired within two months of his hiring, has finally broken his silence.

Former Apple employee Antonio Garcia Martinez, who was fired within two months of his hiring, has finally broken his silence. Martinez was removed from his job after 2000 Apple employees signed a petition demanding an investigation into his inclusion. He was accused of calling women "soft" and "full of shit" in his book Chaos Monkey, which is an autobiography. Martinez is an ex-Facebook employee and was roped in by Apple only in March.

In a series of tweets, Martinez said that he hoped Apple would settle the matter amicably, but they did not maintain silence over the matter, so he would not do it either. He has claimed that it was the company that reached out to him through a former colleague.

"Apple actively recruited me for my role on the ads team, reaching out via a former colleague to convince me to join. Apple found my experience in the ads space, specifically around data and privacy, highly relevant to their efforts and persuaded me to leave my then role," he wrote. " I upended my life for Apple. I sold my WA residence which I built with my own hands, relocated myself, shut down any public media presence and future writing aspirations, and resolved to build my career at Apple for years to come," his tweet read.

More than 2000 Apple employees filed a petition demanding an investigation into Martinez's hiring. Martinez in his book had written, "most women in the Bay Area are soft and weak, cosseted and naive despite their claims of worldliness, and generally full of shit". A woman had put up the screenshot from his book and expressed her displeasure over sitting in front of a man who looks down upon women.

However, Martinez had a different story to tell. He alleged that Apple was fully aware of his writing before hiring him. He said that his references were questioned about his bestselling book and about him.

"I did not 'part ways' with Apple. I was fired by Apple in a snap decision. Apple has issued a statement that clearly implies there was some negative behaviour by me during my time at Apple. That is defamatory and categorically false," he said.