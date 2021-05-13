Apple employee who called women weak and full of shit in his book loses job

Highlights Apple employee Antonio Garcia Martinez, who was hired recently by the company, has been removed from his job.

Martinez is an ex-Facebook product manager and the author of a book called Chaos Monkeys.

The book which was published in 2016 had some absolutely undignified comments on women that angered the other employees.

More than 2000 Apple employees filed a petition demanding an investigation into Martinez's hiring. The employees were disgusted at his views on women and people of colour.

"We are deeply concerned about the recent hiring of Antonio García Martínez. His misogynistic statements in his autobiography  such as "Most women in the Bay Area are soft and weak, cosseted and naive despite their claims of worldliness, and generally full of shit" (further quoted below this letter)  directly oppose Apple's commitment to Inclusion & Diversity. We are profoundly distraught by what this hire means for Apple's commitment to its inclusion goals, as well as its real and immediate impact on those working near Mr García Martínez. It calls into question parts of our system of inclusion at Apple, including hiring panels, background checks, and our process to ensure our existing culture of inclusion is strong enough to withstand individuals who don't share our inclusive values," the petition which was filed by the employees and accessed by the Verge read.

The book Chaos Monkeys is an autobiography written by Martinez that chronicles his journey from Wall Street to Silicon Valley. Martinez had written that the book is dedicated to all his enemies. The Apple employees called the book "sexist and racist".

A screenshot from the book which demeans women has been shared by an Apple employee on Twitter. Sharing the screenshot from the book which calls women soft and weak, cosseted and naive despite their claims of worldliness, and generally full of shit, the employee wrote, "It's so exhausting being a woman in tech; sitting opposite men who think because of my gender, I am soft and weak and generally full of shit. It's not even worth it to say I have worked relentlessly for every accomplishment I have."

Apple and Garcia Martinez are yet to issue a statement about the same.