Apple event today: Watch Series 6, iPads and more expected to launch

Apple is all set to host the most-awaited launch event today. The Cupertino giant is expected to unveil some of the Apple Watch Series 6, a new range of iPads, an affordable smartwatch, and more at the event. Every year Apple hosts an event to launch its new series of iPhone but this year's event wouldn't see an iPhone launch as the company plans to hold a separate event for iPhones. However, Apple is expected to surprise its fans by launching a more affordable version of the Apple smartwatch which could be called the Apple Watch SE.

The Apple times flies event will commence at 10:30 pm IST and will be live-streamed on the Apple website as well as on the company's YouTube.

Although Apple has not shared any information apart from the event date and time, the rumor mills have suggested a range of products that could be launched at the event.

Apple Watch SE

The surprise package that Apple is speculated to launch this year is an affordable smartwatch that could be called the Apple Watch SE. The SE moniker is associated with the cheaper products launched by Apple in the past including the Apple iPhone SE and the iPhone SE 2020. An "SE" beside a watch too suggests a cheaper version of the Apple Watch. The upcoming Apple Watch will likely compete with the mid-range smartwatch companies including the Fitbit, Samsung, Huawei, and more. The watch is expected to arrive with Apple's ECG feature and will likely borrow some of the key features from the Apple Watch but just won't cost as much as that.

Apple Watch Series 6

One of the major products that Apple could launch in today's event is the Apple Watch Series 6, which would be the successor to the Apple Watch Series 5. The watch is expected to come with features including a built-in oxygen meter, heart rate monitoring, and more. The Watch could arrive in two different dial sizes such as the 40mm and 44mm.

iPad Air 4

Another important product that could be launched in today's event is the Apple iPad Air 4. It would be the successor to the iPad Air 3. The iPad is likely to bring back the Touch ID with slim bezels around the corners. The iPad 4 will also see different button placements and more features.