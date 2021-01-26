Apple faces lawsuit for throttling older iPhonesin Italy

Highlights Apple has faced lawsuit yet again by a consumer advocacy group in Europe for allegedly throttling older iPhones.

The advocacy group sought 60 million or 60 per device for the owners of the iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6S, and 6S Plus models sold in Italy.

The company said that it plans to file another lawsuit in Portugal as well

A lawsuit has been filed against Apple yet again by a consumer advocacy group in Europe for allegedly throttling older iPhones in Italy. As per a TechCrunch report, the advocacy group sought 60 million or 60 per device for the owners of the iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6S, and 6S Plus models sold in Italy. -

"Euro consumers, the world's leading consumer cluster organisation representing 1.5 million consumers, today announced it has filed a class-action lawsuit against Apple in Italy, over the planned obsolescence of Apple iPhones. The lawsuit. filed by Euroconsumers' member Altroconsumo, seeks compensation of at least 60 on average for owners of iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6S and 6S Plus," the release shared by Euroconsumers, that filed the lawsuit read.

Eurosconsumers had filed lawsuits against Apple in December as well. The company said that it plans to file another lawsuit in Portugal. "Eurosconsumers had filed lawsuits against Apple in December as well. The company said that it plans to file another lawsuit in Portugal," the company said.

"When consumers buy Apple iPhones, they expect sustainable quality products. Unfortunately, that is not what happened with the iPhone 6 series. Not only were consumers defrauded, and did they have to face frustration and financial harm, from an environmental point of view it is also utterly irresponsible.This new lawsuit is the latest front in our fight against planned obsolescence in Europe. Our ask is simple: American consumers received compensation, European consumers want to be treated with the same fairness and respect." Els Bruggeman, head of policy and enforcement at Euroconsumers, said in a statement.

It is not the first time Apple has been accused of purposely slowing down older iPhones. In 2017, Apple had also issued an apology for the damage caused to some of the older iPhones due to some of the changes made by the company. "We've been hearing feedback from our customers about the way we handle performance for iPhones with older batteries and how we have communicated that process. We know that some of you feel Apple has let you down. We apologize. There's been a lot of misunderstanding about this issue, so we would like to clarify and let you know about some changes we're making," Apple said in a statement.

Following the apology, Apple had compensated the users of iPhone 6, iPhone 6s and other older iPhones. The company had even launched a battery replacement program for affected users at a discounted price.

ALSO READ: | WhatsApp starts rolling out video and voice call feature on web