Apple Glass and AirTags may launch this year, says analyst

Apple's AirTags tracking device has been in rumours for a long time now. The Tile-like tracking system that will make the use of ultra-wideband (UWB) technology that new iPhone and iPad models now feature. But nothing concrete has come out so far. Last we heard was that the AirTags were supposed to launch at the September and October events but nothing such happened. Now, the renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted a new launch timeline for the AirTags. Kuo has said Apple could launch AirTags sometime in 2021.

In his latest note, Kuo has outlined that Apple is bullish about its AirTags system and might launch it this year only. Not just AirTags, Apple's ambitious AR headset, often called Apple Glass, is also likely to launch later this year. Kuo has, however, not given exact timelines for the launch of the AirTags and Apple Glass. My best guess is the September event but given Apple has radically changed its launch cycles, more so after the pandemic, there could be an event dedicated for accessories and mainline products after September. Nothing is set in stone right now.

The Apple AirTags will be small trackers that will bear resemblance to the Tile trackers that are available in the market. These trackers can be attached to anything, such as a key or a backpack or anything else. And when any of these items go missing, the trackers can be located on a paired iPhone using the Find My app. The Find My currently lets users locate their iPhone, Apple Watch, MacBooks, and other items using an Apple account and is available on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Kuo is reaffirming the AirTags exist one year later from when the tracking device was first rumoured.

As for the Apple Glass, Kuo believes there will be some sort of augmented reality device that will be launched this year. He is not confirming the Apple Glass moniker but that is what most rumours and leaks have suggested. Some have even gone ahead to visualise how the Apple Glass would look like. Kuo also previously said that the AR wearable will be heavily based on the iPhone but the specifics of this integration are not clear at the moment. The AR-based headset from Apple will include a display that does computing and shows AR elements using the internet and location services tethered from the paired iPhone.

Kuo previously tipped that the rest of Apple's product lineups will get even more advanced. For example, the iPad series is getting upgraded to feature the Mini LED technology instead of Retina Displays, according to Kuo. This technology might also make its way to MacBooks, which saw the biggest upgrade with the launch of the M1 processors. The Apple M1 chipsets are going to become more mainstream, powering the entire 2021 lineup of Macs. Kuo said Apple will transition from Intel chipsets to M1 throughout the year, including both 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.

Apart from that, Kuo believes Apple is on track with the development of AirPods Pro Lite, which is frequently called AirPods 3. The AirPods Pro Lite TWS earbuds are expected to replace the AirPods lineup with a similar design.