Apple hardware chief engineer Dan Riccio will step down to focus on new projects

Apple hardware chief engineer Dan Riccio will step down to focus on other projects. It is not clear what projects will be assigned to Riccio but he will be a vice president of engineering going forward and will report to Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook. Riccio will be replaced by company veteran John Ternus, who will join the executive team as senior vice president of hardware engineering. Ternus initially joined Apple as part of the Product Design team in 2001, and in 2013 took on a role as vice president of Hardware Engineering, according to Mac Rumours. He has overseen the launch of products that include the first-generation AirPods, every iPad, and the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro.



"Every innovation Dan has helped Apple bring to life has made us a better and more innovative company, and we're thrilled that he'll continue to be part of the team," Apple's CEO, Tim Cook said in a statement. "John's deep expertise and wide breadth of experience make him a bold and visionary leader of our Hardware Engineering teams. I want to congratulate them both on these exciting new steps, and I'm looking forward to many more innovations they'll help bring to the world."

Riccio, who joined Apple over two decades ago as vice president of product design, was named vice president of iPad hardware engineering in 2010 and led the Mac, iPhone, iPad, and iPod engineering teams.

In a statement, Riccio said that working at Apple has been "the opportunity of a lifetime" and that it is now the right time for a change. "Working at Apple has been the opportunity of a lifetime, spent making the world's best products with the most talented people you could imagine," said Riccio. "After 23 years of leading our Product Design or Hardware Engineering teams culminating with our biggest and most ambitious product year ever, it's the right time for a change. Next up, I'm looking forward to doing what I love most -- focusing all my time and energy at Apple on creating something new and wonderful that I couldn't be more excited about."

