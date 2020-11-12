Apple has no plans to launch iPhone SE 2021 in first half of next year: Ming-Chi Kuo

Highlights Apple may not launch a new iPhone SE in the first half of 2021.

One of the biggest success stories for Apple in 2020 was the new iPhone SE that it launched earlier in the year. The phone was generally received well by buyers, and as a result, Apple went on to sell a good number of units of the device. With the phone finding such success, many expected the company to follow up on the device with a refreshed version in the early part of 2021. However, it appears that may not end up being the case next year.

According to reliable Apple insider, Ming-Chi Kuo, the Cupertino-based tech giant, Apple, has no plans of releasing a refresh of the iPhone SE until the second half of 2021 as the company will continue to focus on maximising the sales of its iPhone 12 series of phones.

The information released through an investor note from Kuo focuses primarily on the prospects of Apple supplier Genius Electronic Optical which is said to be relying on a new iPhone SE during the first half of 2021 to improve its growth. However, Kuo has warned against it, and said that we shouldn't expect an announcement for the new iPhone SE any time soon.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Kuo has talked about the launch of a new iPhone SE. Previously, Kuo has said that a 5.5-inch version of the new iPhone SE would come in the second half of 2021 at the earliest.

The next iPhone SE is expected to be an upgrade over the current generation iPhone SE both in specifications and design. As far as the specifications are concerned, the iPhone SE 2020 comes with the A13 Bionic chipset, which drives the show in iPhone 11 series as well. On the outside, the iPhone SE comes with a 4.7inch Retina HD display and a Touch ID. The iPhone SE 2020 bears the look of the iPhone 8 but possesses the insides of the iPhone 11. It has brought back the Touch ID that was discontinued after the iPhone 8 series.

Coming to the camera, the iPhone SE 2020 features a single camera with a 12-megapixel f/1.8 aperture wide camera. However, the single-camera present at the rear has not crippled the iPhone SE's ability to capture Portrait mode shots.