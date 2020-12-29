Apple HomePod mini gets support for 18W power adapters

Highlights HomePod mini will now work with 18W power adapters as well.

HomePod mini will now work with 18W power adapters as well. Earlier this month, Apple had rolled out a software update 14.3 for the HomePod and the HomePod mini. The software update comes with support for an 18W flower adapter. This means that you can charge your smart speaker using an 18W charger as well.

The changes were first reported by users on Reddit and spotted by The 8-Bit. Apple has so far not made any announcement about the same nor updated the FAQ page. As per the new changes, the HomePod mini can be charged using an iPhone or an iPad's 18W charger as well as the charger that was bundled with the device.

Apple has bundled the 20W USB-C adapter with the HomePod mini. The company had shipped its previous iPhone models including the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max with 18W chargers. The iPad Pro also comes with an 18W charger. This would also mean that the HomePod mini can also be powered by third-party power bricks and portable battery banks.

The HomePod mini features a cylindrical design and it is powered by S5 chip for better and clearer sound. The S5 chip also powers the Apple Watch. It also includes a U1 chip for enabling Ultra Wideband support. The HomePod mini uses Siri as the voice assistant. This means that you can give commands to Siri to play music or note something for you using the "Hey Siri" command. It works with Apple Music, podcasts, radio stations, and some third-party apps. It can be paired with Apple devices including the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and CarPlay.

Apple has also introduced the intercom feature with the HomePod mini that will let users communicate with their family members that use any of the Apple devices, including other HomePods, iPhone, iPad, and even CarPlay. AirPods will also receive these intercom messages and you can reply to them using both voice and text, depending on the device you are interacting with. Multiple HomePod minis can pair with each other as a part of the "stereo pairing" inside a home.

The smart speaker houses two tweeters and there is a touch-sensitive surface on the top that lets users control the volume. It has a smaller form factor as compared to its elder sibling the HomePod. In India, the device is priced at Rs 9,900. It comes in white and space grey colours.