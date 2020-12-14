Apple iPad 9 with A13 Bionic SoC, 10.5-inch display tipped for early 2021 launch

Highlights Apple is tipped to launch the iPad 9 in early 2021.

iPad 9 is said to come with the A13 Bionic chipset.

The iPad is tipped to get a home button and thin bezels.

It hasn't been too long since the launch of the iPad 8. The Apple-branded tablet came to the market with decent hardware and a competitive price. And it now appears the company is looking to use this blueprint to launch the device's successor, the iPad 9.

The new iPad is expected to be an upgrade over its predecessor in terms of hardware and performance, however, the latest reports coming out of China claim it could be launched at the same or even more affordable price point than the iPad 8. Two separate reports in the last week have claimed the iPad 9 will either be priced lower than the Rs 29,990 price point or will be exactly the same as the iPad 8.

According to a report from cnBeta, for the iPad 9, Apple will stick to the design of the iPad 8 as the new offering is set to include a home button with Touch ID built-in. However, there will be some changes when it comes to design as the iPad 9 will feature reduced weight and thickness when compared to its predecessor.

The report also suggests that the screen size of the iPad 9 will be between 10.2-inches to 10.5-inches, which also suggests that the iPad 9 will have slimmer bezels than the iPad 8. It's interesting to note that there's no clarity on how Apple has managed to make the device slimmer and lighter. The biggest possibility is a smaller battery fitted inside which could have made the new iPad 9 both slimmer and thinner.

The iPad 8 offers up to 10 hours of battery life, and ideally, Apple would want to keep it to similar levels. The report also suggests that Apple will upgrade the chipset on the device to the A13 Bionic -- up from the A12 Bionic.

With the iPad 8, Apple is also said to bring up the base storage to 64GB. This is said to be paired with 4GB of RAM. This will be an upgrade over the iPad 8 which has 3GB of RAM. It also adds that the device will also stick to keeping the Lightning port as Apple is reserving USB Type-C connectivity for its more expensive iPads. The report from cnBeta also adds that Apple has scheduled the release of the iPad 9 for March 2021, which is also when it will announce the next iPad Pro.