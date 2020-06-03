Apple iPad Air 4th gen tipped to feature 11-inch display and Type-C support

Highlights Apple's iPad Air 4 could move to using a Type-C port

iPad Air 4 is also tipped to get an 11-inch display

The new Apple iPad Air could feature smaller bezels than existing iPads

Over the past few weeks, we've seen a number of leaks about the rumoured iPad Air 4, and now a new leak by Macotakara has revealed key details about the product. The information comes courtesy of a 9to5Mac report that cites Macokatara and claims the iPad Air 4 will feature USB-C port for connectivity. The report, however, adds that the iPad mini refresh will stick with the Lightning port for another year.

Macotakara also says the fourth-generation iPad Air might be "developed based on" the 11-inch iPad Pro. While the blog does not explain how, it could be a hint to the next-gen iPad Air featuring smaller bezels with a larger display and USB-C connectivity.

"As iPad Air (3rd generation) was developed based on iPad Pro (10.5-inch), iPad Air (4th generation) may be developed based on iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation) by downgrading the rear camera features."

It's possible that the new iPad Air also brings with itself Face ID for authentication, although there are conflicting reports on this as iPad Air refresh has also been claimed to get in-screen Touch ID.

Previously, we've read reports Apple looking to add a new 10.8-inch iPad and a new iPad mini with a 9-inch display to its line-up in the coming months. As per reports, the new 10.8-inch iPad will launch in the second half of this year, while the new iPad mini, could be made available to buyers by the first half of 2021. Interestingly, both the iPads have been tipped to sport affordable price tags by Kuo.

Under the hood, the upcoming iPad Air and iPad Mini models will reportedly feature Apple's A13 chipset. The high-end iPad Pro, however, could get a more powerful A14X chipset. But for now, this information remains highly speculative and as such should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Apple is also tipped to be working on augmented reality glasses that it could launch in 2022. In the past, we've heard a lot of rumours about an AR headset from Apple. Earlier last year, we also had a report which claimed that Apple is working two separate devices, one of which is an AR headset and the other a pair of AR glasses that could be released in 2023.