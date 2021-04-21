Apple iPad Pro, M1 iMac, TV 4K, Purple iPhone 12, AirTags launched: Here are India prices of all products

Highlights Apple hosted Spring Event Loaded 2021 on Tuesday.

Apple announced several new products during event.

Apple also unveiled AirTags during the event.

Apple hosted its Spring Loaded event 2021 on Tuesday night, announcing a number of exciting products, including the all new AirTags and M1 chip-powered iMac and iPad Pro. The last was the star of the show. The new iPad Pro comes with a faimilar design language but the use of M1 chip puts it way ahead of competition and allows better integration between the Apple devices. The iPad Pro 2021 has been launched in two variants 12.9-inch and 11-inch. The new iPad has also been equipped with Apple's Liquid Retina XDR display which claims to offer the same level of professional display accuracy as its Pro Display XDR.

Just like the iPad Pro, the 24-inch iMac will also come with the M1 SoC. However, the bigger headline here is the introduction of seven new colour options, wait for it, along with colour coordinated power cables, keyboards and mice. The new iMac features a macOS Big Sur with Universal Apps benefits, a full HD FaceTime camera, a three-mic array with beamforming, and six-speaker audio output. Apple has used four USB-C ports with two Thunderbolt 4, support for up to 6K external displays, and an Ethernet port which sits on the power brick.

Apple has finally introduced a new Apple TV 4K with an improved Siri remote control. The Tv comes with high frame rate HDR playback and also gets a TV colour calibration mode that uses the iPhone to calibrate TVs to professional standards.

The Apple Spring Loaded event 2021 gave us the first look at the AirTags which can find your lost objects using the Find My app on iOS. The small device comes is IP67-certfied and comes with a removable battery (that can last up to a year).

The other important announcements included a new purple colour variant of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, an Apple Card update and an update to the interface and subscription of the Podcasts app.

Here are the India pricing of all the products announced at Apple Spring Loaded Event 2021:

AirTags Rs 3,190 for one and Rs 10,900 for pack of four.

Apple TV 4K Rs 18,990 for 32GB storage and Rs 20,900 for the 64GB model.

Apple Siri Remote - Rs 8,500.

Purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini Same as regular models starting at Rs 69,900 for the Mini and Rs 79,900 for the iPhone 12.

iMac Rs 1,19,900 for the base variant in four colours. The higher configuration will sell in two storage sizes - 256GB and 512GB, both available at Rs 1,39,900 and Rs 1,59,900.

iPad Pro (11-inch) Rs 71,900 for 128GB storage with Wi-Fi and Rs 85,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.

iPad Pro (12.9-inch) - Rs 99,900 for 128 storage with Wi-Fi and Rs 1,13,990 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. It will also be available at Rs 1,98,900 for the 2TB storage model.

What do you think of the India pricing of all these devices? Do let us know. A