Apple iPhone 11 available for Rs 62,900 on Amazon: Here is how you can avail the offer

Highlights Apple Days sale is live on the Amazon India website.

The sale offers discounts on the Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The Amazon Apple Days sale will be on till July 25.

If you have been eyeing the Apple iPhone 11, there can be no better time to buy it than this. Apple Days sale is live on the Amazon India website and it offers massive discounts on the Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, and even the old iPhones including the iPhone 8 series. There are offers on other Apple products as well such as the Apple iPad series and the Apple Watch. The sale is live till July 25.

In the Amazon Apple Days sale, the Apple iPhone 11 is available in a never-seen-before deal. After the price hike earlier this year, the iPhone 11 is being sold for Rs 68,300. However, during the sale Amazon is providing a flat discount of Rs 5400. So this brings the price down to Rs 62,900, which is also lesser than the price it was launched for.

Unlike iPhone 11, there are no flat discounts offered on the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. HDFC credit and debit cardholders can avail discounts for up to Rs 4000 on the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The iPhone 8 Plus, which has been discontinued by Apple, is also available at a discounted price of Rs 41,500 on Amazon. The phone has received a discount of Rs 500. The iPhone 7 is also available at a cheaper price. On every phone, Amazon will provide the option of no-cost EMI and special offers and discounts for HDFC debit and credit cardholders.

Amazon says that discounts are also provided on the Apple iPad ad Apple Watch series. Buyers will get a flat discount of 5,000 on iPad and flat Rs 1,000 off on Apple Watch Series 3 with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards. Buyers can also get an instant discount of Rs 7,000 on Apple Macbook Pro using HDFC Debit and Credit Cards.

Earlier, it was being reported that Airtel postpaid customers will get discounts on Apple iPhone 11 and Apple iPhone XR. So if you are an eligible Airtel postpaid subscriber, you will get an instant discount of Rs 3600 and Rs 3400 on the purchase of iPhone 11 and iPhone XR respectively. The offer is valid for Airtel subscribers across the country.