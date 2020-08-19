Apple iPhone 12 could bring back iPhone 4-like design

Highlights Apple is expected to bring back the iPhone 4 design with iPhone 12.

Apple was long-speculated to bring back the straight-edged design of the iPhone 4 with its upcoming iPhone series, presumably the iPhone 12. The latest pictures shared by the smartphone case makers have also suggested that the upcoming iPhone 12 will look similar to the iPhone 4 and iPhone 5 albeit with bigger screen sizes.

The smartphone case makers had received the dummy units of the iPhone 12 so that they can ready the cases by the time the phone is launched. The pictures were first shared by an Apple community in Israel called the HaAppleistim via 9to5 Mac. Although the dummy units don't reveal the exact design of the phone, you can spot the similarities with the iPhone 4, which was launched way back in 2010.

In the images shared by 9to5 Mac, you can see the same squarish camera module that is available in all the iPhone 11 series.

Now coming to the release of the most-awaited iPhone 12, Apple confirmed a few days ago that it won't launch its upcoming series of iPhone in September. However, a new report had revealed that Apple could launch the iPhone 12 series in October. Noted tipster Jon Prosser had shared the speculated release date of the iPhone 12. He had revealed that the Apple iPhone 12 launch event would be held on October 12 while the pre-orders would take place later that week and the shipping would take place in another week.

Prosser said that the iPhone 12 would be announced on October 12 while the shipping would start from October 19. Whereas the iPhone 12 Pro devices would go on sale somewhere in November, the exact dates of which are not known. However, he revealed that the Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple iPad will be launched on September 7.

Apple iPhone is expected to arrive in three different screen sizes including the 5.4-inch, 6.7-inch, and 6.1 inches

Along with phones and iPad, Apple is also rumored to launch the augmented reality glasses called the Apple Glass. The rumors about Apple launching the AR glasses started way back in October 2019, it was also reported then that Apple will likely collaborate with third-party brands to launch the first generation of its AR Glasses.

Apple is yet to make an official announcement about the release dates of its upcoming products, these pieces of information were shared by tipsters and hence cannot be confirmed.