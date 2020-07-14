Apple iPhone 12 likely to be pricier than iPhone 11 despite not having charger, earphones

Highlights Apple iPhone 12 may cost $50 (approximately Rs 3700) more than the iPhone 11.

iPhone 12 could cost more due to the 5G technology that is rumored to come with and the enhanced OLED display

The iPhone 12 is tipped to get 120Hz ProMotion display.

There has been a lot of rumors and speculations floating about the upcoming Apple iPhone 12. While some reports have claimed that the phone will arrive without charger and earphones, a new report suggests that despite not having the accessories it will cost a tad more than the iPhone 11. As per analyst Jeff Pu, Apple iPhone 12 may cost $50 (approximately Rs 3700) more than the iPhone 11, which is priced at Rs 68,300.

MacRumors has shared the report by Jeff Pu, which hints that the price of the iPhone 12 could be more due to the 5G technology that is rumored to come with and the enhanced OLED display. As per the report, the iPhone 12 featuring a 5.4-inch display would be priced around $749 (approximately Rs 56,300). It is reported to cost $50 more than the iPhone 11, which is priced at $699 in the US.

Jeff explains that it could be because the iPhone 11 features an LCD display while the iPhone 12 is tipped to feature an OLED display. The other two smartphones in the iPhone 11 series including the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max feature OLED displays. Jeff also speculated that the price hike wouldn't bother the buyers as it will be "accepted by consumers" and "will not affect demand" due to 5G connectivity that it will offer. However, he also said that the absence of a charger and earphones might not be received well by the consumers.

Jeff also predicted that the iPhone 12 variant featuring a 6.1inch screen would be priced around $799 or $849. However, some of the earlier reports had suggested that the iPhone 12 wouldn't cost as much as the Apple devices usually do.

Earlier, a publication released the pictures of iPhone 12 dummies or so it claimed. The dummy phones were spotted in three different screen sizes including iPhone 12, 6.1 inches iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max at 6.7 inches. In the pictures, you can easily spot the similarities between the iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 especially the square-shaped camera module.

Several reports have claimed that the iPhone 12 might come in four variants with different screen sizes. As per leaks, there will be a 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max, while the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch phones can be called the12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The iPhone 12 is tipped to get 120Hz ProMotion display, however only the 6.1 and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro phones could only get the high refresh's rate.