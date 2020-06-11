Apple iPhone 12 likely to enter mass production next month

Highlights iPhone 12 is tipped to go into production next month

iPhone 12 could be announced in as many as four new models

There is no clarity if all four phones will be launched together

We're a few months away from the launch of the next iPhones, yet information about the upcoming iPhone 12 range of devices seems to be coming in quite fast. The phones have been reported to be delayed by a month or two in the past, however, the latest information about them reveals that they could be all set to go in for production starting next month.

As per a new report by DigiTimes, Apple will complete the second phase of Engineering Validation and Testing (EVT) of the iPhone 12 lineup this month and then move on to the production of all the models in July.

The company is said to have four iPhone models in the works, with all of them now tipped to go up for production in July. While the models will go up for production together, there still is no word on whether the phones will also be launched together eventually, as we've read reports in the past of the higher-end models being delayed further because of issues with mmWave 5G antenna design changes. As such, it has been speculated that the company will first launch the non-5G model and then follow it up with the high-end model at a later date.

Apart from this, previous reports have claimed the iPhone 12 could come in four models spread across three different sizes. As per the new report, there will be a 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max, while the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch phones will be the 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

All four phones could sport the same iPhone X like design, with an all-screen display and a notch to house the Face ID mechanism. The new dummy of the phone revealed by Macotakara don't throw up too many surprises, with them not revealing much apart from the SIM card tray is moved to accommodate possibly a new 5G SIM.

The iPhone 12 is expected to get 120Hz ProMotion display, however, this feature is being tipped to be exclusive to the 6.1 and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro phones. Reports claim that the ProMotion screens will feature dynamic refresh rate switching allowing them to switch between 60Hz and 120Hz depending on the task at hand.

The other changes coming to the iPhone 12 series will include a smaller notch -- possibly as a result of the shrinking down of the FaceID sensor. The hardware for this tech could also support a wider-angle lens for face unlocks from multiple positions. iPhone 12 is also said to feature updated autofocus than previous models. The camera improvements will also ensure better subject detection and slow-motion performance under low light. There is also expected to be a telephoto zoom upgrade from 2x to 3x optical zoom. Apart from this, the iPhone 12 Pro models are said to get a larger battery -- as big as 4,400mAh -- to handle the increased load caused by the faster refresh screen.