Apple iPhone 12 mini manufacturing could be stopped in coming months due to low demand

Highlights Analyst cuts on the production of iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12.

The analyst also raised build numbers for the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Apple is expected to launch four models in 2021 as well.

Apple may increase the production of some iPhone 12 series models, including the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Pro while cutting entirely on iPhone 12 mini production. JP Morgan supply chain analyst William Yang in a note has put forward some predictions looking at the demand for the iPhone 12 models.

Yang (via AppleInsider) claims that the company may increase the iPhone 12 Pro Max manufacturing due to higher demand. Yang notes that the iPhone 12 Pro Max may see a higher percentage of share in terms of new iPhones manufactured and put the build numbers up by 11 million units. For the iPhone 12 Pro, the analyst put build numbers up by 2 million units. Yang has also raised build numbers for 2019 iPhone 11 and kept it at 8 million units.

On the other hand, Yang points out that the iPhone 12 mini due to weak user demand may see a drop in production. The analyst even claims that Apple may stop producing the iPhone 12 mini in the second quarter of 2021.

Yang also cut the build number estimate for the iPhone 12 mini by 11 million while iPhone 12 also saw a drop of 9 million.

Talking about the iPhone 12 mini, the smallest of the iPhone 12 series brought flagship-grade specs to a smaller form factor. It features a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display and supports 5G network. Like the iPhone 12 model, the iPhone 12 mini also gets the Ultra-wide and wide-angle sensor. It also supports Dolby Vision HDR video support. It packs the same A14 Bionic chipset that powers other iPhone 12 models. The iPhone 12 mini also comes with IP68 certification for dust and waterproof body. It comes with MagSafe and Qi wireless charging support as well.

The analyst also claimed higher build numbers for iPhone's 2021 line-up.