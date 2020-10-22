Apple iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 pre-orders to begin from October 23: Price, specs and more

Highlights Apple iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 are all set to go on sale in India.

The two iPhones can be pre-ordered from October 23, 12 am onwards.

The iPhone 12 starts at Rs 79,900 while iPhone 12 Pro costs Rs 1,19,900 for 128GB.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 are all set to go on sale in India. The two iPhones can be pre-ordered from October 23, 12 am onwards. Buyers who sign-up for the pre-orders will start receiving their devices from October 30, when the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro go on sale. Apple had launched four new iPhones including the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max on October 13.

Out of the four iPhones that were announced at the Hi-Speed event, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are available for sale in India. So before you pre-book your next Apple iPhone, have a look at its price and specifications.

iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12: Price and availability

The iPhone 12 starts at Rs 79,900 for the 64GB, for the 128GB it costs Rs 84,900 and for the 256 GB the smartphone costs Rs 94,900.

The iPhone 12 Pro costs Rs 1,19,900 for 128GB. It costs Rs 1,29,900 for the 256GB and the for the 512GB variant it costs Rs 1,49,900. The two phones will be available in all the retail stores from October 30.

iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12: Specifications

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro feature the same 6.1-inch OLED display but the pro variant comes with a Super Retina XDR display.

Both the phones are powered by the latest A14 Bionic processor. It has been touted as the world's first 5-nanometre chipset. Apple has claimed that chipset is 50 percent faster than the leading processors on Android phones. The phones come with 5G support.

Coming to the cameras, the iPhone 12 features a dual-camera setup on the rear whereas the iPhone 12 Pro comes with a triple rear camera. The iPhone 12 features dual-12-megapixel cameras consisting of a wide and one ultra-wise lens.

The iPhone 12 Pro, on the other hand, features a 12-megapixel F1.6 primary camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front, there is a 7-megapixel FaceTime camera for selfies.