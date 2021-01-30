Apple iPhone 13 may come with optical in-display fingerprint sensor

Highlights Apple launched the iPhone 12 series a few months ago.

Apple could introduce an optical in-display fingerprint sensor as the secondary biometric option alongside Face ID.

iPhone 13 models are expected to come with support for Wi-Fi 6E technology.

Apple launched the iPhone 12 series a few months ago. However, the Cupertino-giant has already started working on the iPhone 13 series. Every other day, a new leak drops major hints about the specifications and designs of the upcoming iPhone. While the previous leaks dropped major hints about some of the specifications, the latest leak reveals that the smartphone will come with an optical in-display fingerprint sensor.

As per Wall Street Journal reporter Joanna Stern, Apple could introduce an optical in-display fingerprint sensor as the secondary biometric option alongside Face ID. Stern in his report has shared that it would incorporate some of the features of the Samsung Galaxy S21 in its next-generation iPhones.

Previously, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman had also revealed that Apple is working on the optical in-display fingerprint and might introduce it with the iPhone 13 series. The feature is already available on Android phones. There is no physical button that scans your fingerprint but the screen lights up with the fingerprint icon whenever you place your finger. This is how the feature looks on Android devices. We are yet to figure how Apple wants to use this feature in its phones.

Apart from this, a report had previously suggested that the upcoming iPhone 13 models are expected to come with support for Wi-Fi 6E technology. It is being reported that the hardware for this Wi-Fi 6E technology will be supplied by semiconductor maker Skyworks. The reports also add the company could also use hardware from Broadcomm -- the company which provides Wi-Fi 6E technology to Samsung for the S21 Ultra.

There will be some major improvements in the cameras of the iPhone 13 as the reports have suggested that Apple is planning to equip its phones with sensor-shift optical image stabilization. This will give a DSLR-like technology to the iPhone 13 cameras. Coming to the displays, iPhone 13 would also come with comparatively faster displays.

A recent report had claimed that the top-2 'Pro' variants, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, will feature the long-rumored 120Hz ProMotion display. There's also a suggestion that the base iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 will come with LTPS display while the Pro variants will feature a 120Hz LTPO display. For the uninitiated, LTPS is Low-Temperature Polysilicon while the LTPO is Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide.

