Apple iPhone 13 series details leak, may bring support for WiFi 6E

It hasn't been too long since Apple launched the iPhone 12 series of phones. However, that's not stopping anyone from speculating and even leaking details about the upcoming iPhone 13 series of phones. The phone over the last few weeks has been the subject of a lot of leaks, with the latest one bringing with itself some interesting information.

As per a new report from MacRumors, the upcoming iPhone 13 models are expected to come with support for Wi-Fi 6E technology. The report also suggests that the hardware for this Wi-Fi 6E technology will be supplied by semiconductor maker Skyworks. The reports also add the company could also use hardware from Broadcomm -- the company which provides Wi-Fi 6E technology to Samsung for the S21 Ultra.

But what is this new technology you ask? The Wi-Fi 6E technology is similar to Wi-Fi 6 in terms of features. It promises high level of performance, low latency, and fast data rates. However, it utilizes the 6GHz band to provide access to a newer baseband instead of the existing 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi.

Other than this, the new report does not reveal anything about the upcoming iPhones. However, reports in the past have suggested that the Cupertino-based tech giant is likely to equip the new iPhone models with sensor-shift optical image stabilisation. This will be a technology that will bring camera stabilisation performance on the iPhone 13 very close to DSLRs.

There have also been suggestions in the past that the iPhone 13 series will boast of fast displays. In fact, a recent report had claimed that the top-2 'Pro' variants, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, will feature the long-rumored 120Hz ProMotion display. There's also a suggestion that the base iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 will come with LTPS display while the Pro variants will feature 120Hz LTPO display. For the uninitiated, LTPS is Low-Temperature Polysilicon while the LTPO is Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide.

For now, there is little else that's known about the upcoming iPhones, however, as is the case every year, we expect more information about the next iPhones to start coming in as we move into the new year.

