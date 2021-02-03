Apple iPhone 13 series tipped to get camera upgrades: All you need to know

Highlights Apple is set to upgrade iPhone 13 series cameras.

It has only been a few months since the launch of the iPhone 12 series. The line-up brought with itself four new phones -- iPhone 12, iPhone mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The four phones were launched as upgrades on previous generation iPhones and bring with themselves an interesting design scheme along with some major upgrades in the hardware department, including the rear camera module.

However, according to a new report from MacRumours, Apple's 2021 range of iPhones will continue the fine work from last year and see the company bring more upgrades to the camera department with the forthcoming iPhone 13 series set to get an improved ultra-wide and telephoto camera. The report from MacRumours, however, does hint that the upgrades may not be as aggressive as previously thought, but they will still be quite interesting.

Citing an investor note shared with the publication by Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Thomas O'Malley, the report claims that all four iPhone 13 models will feature an upgraded Ultra-Wide camera lens with a wider /1.8 aperture, compared to /2.4 on iPhone 12 models.

While the report is in contrast with what was predicted by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo -- who had previously claimed the Ultra Wide lens will be upgraded to an /1.8 aperture, although only on iPhone 13 Pro models -- this new report at least confirms the presence of the said lens on the iPhone 13 line-up. Thus, bringing a lot of cheer to Apple fans as the presence of a wider aperture would allow for more light to pass through the lens, and thereby allow the iPhone 13 phones to provide significantly improved low-light performance when shooting in Ultra Wide mode.

Apart from this, the new report from MacRumours also claims that the iPhone 12 Pro Max's upgraded Telephoto lens will expand to the iPhone 13 Pro. However, instead of the 52mm focal length, the iPhone 13 Pro Max will bring an f/2.2, 65mm focal length lens to further push the zoom capailities of the phone to 2.5x optical -- as opposed 2x on the iPhone 12 Pro.

Apart from this, the report adds that Apple is expected to keep the display sizes and camera setups for the iPhone 13 lineup similar to last year, and as such the new phones could be launched in 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch models with dual-lens cameras. The Pro models will likely be 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch models with triple-lens cameras. Reports also suggest other camera features including the expansion of the LiDAR Scanner and sensor-shift image stabilization to more models.

