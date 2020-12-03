Apple iPhone now supports 1080p FaceTime calls, here is list of supported iPhone models

Highlights Apple iPhone 8 and later models now support 1080p FaceTime calls.

The new feature comes as a part of the iOS 14.2 update.

The 1080p FaceTime is supported only on Wi-Fi networks.

Apple has not paid much attention to the FaceTime camera on the iPhone While the camera has obviously been bumped up to click better pictures, the FaceTime calls have been capped at 720p resolution even though the front camera can record up to 4K videos on latest iPhone models. Apple has now added support for the highly demanded 1080p FaceTime calls with the new iOS 14.2 update. The new resolution for video calls is supported by iPhone 8 and older models, including the iPhone 12 series.

The secret addition of 1080p FaceTime calls to the iPhone models was revealed via the comparison page on Apple website. This is strange because Apple did not mention the addition of 1080p FaceTime calls in the changelog of iOS 14.2 that began rolling out to iPhone 6s and higher models a few weeks back. The FaceTime calls will work in 1080p resolution on the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max.

While this comes as good news for iPhone users, Apple is not making the 1080p FaceTime calls widely available. This means the 1080p resolution will work only on Wi-Fi networks and this needs to be available on both ends. If you are calling someone on FaceTime over Wi-Fi network and that person also has the phone connected to Wi-Fi, the FaceTime call will take place in 1080p resolution. Besides, iPhone users with 5G coverage can also call in 1080p resolution. But people on LTE networks cannot benefit from the new feature.

Foreign publication, MacMagazine claims to have tested the new 1080p resolution on the iPhone using both 4G and Wi-Fi networks. The test showed a noticeable difference between the FaceTime call quality on both networks. This is because the FaceTime call was carried out at 720p resolution on the 4G network but when switching to Wi-Fi, the call quality improved to run in the 1080p resolution. This is applicable to all the iPhone models that support 1080p videos on the front camera.

The iPhone 12 series, including iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPhone 12 mini, come with 12MP FaceTime cameras, which are the same as the FaceTime cameras on the iPhone 11 series. The FaceTime camera on all these models come with support for 4K videos at up to 60fps. The iPhone XR, however, has a 7MP camera but it too supports 1080p videos. Older models, such as iPhone 8, support 1080p videos from the front camera.

The latest iPhone 12 series is available to buy in India starting at Rs 69,900. The iPhone 11 starts at Rs 54,900 while the iPhone XR costs Rs 47,900 in India. Older models are no longer available to buy in India from the Apple online store, however, you might get them from third-party retailers.